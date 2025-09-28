Trump Posts and Deletes AI-Generated Fox News Report of Himself Touting Magic, Disease-Curing ‘Medbeds’ | Video

Donald Trump posted, and then deleted, an AI-generated Fox News broadcast that appeared to tout so-called “medbeds” that can cure any disease and/or ailment — a conspiracy topic among the fringe far-right — Saturday night.

“Every American will soon receive their own medbed card,” the AI Trump said in the video. “With it, you’ll have guaranteed access to our new hospitals led by the top doctors in the nation, equipped with the most advanced technology in the world. These facilities are safe, modern, and designed to restore every citizen to full health and strength. This is the beginning of a new era in American healthcare.”

MED BED 2025 President Donald Trump and Lara Trump

2025/09/27 #MEDBED pic.twitter.com/WjIYEHAILg — David Rozumek (@DavidRozumek706) September 28, 2025

The video appeared to be a reference to the fringe conspiracy theory that posits that liberal billionaires have access to life-changing medical beds but are intentionally keeping the technology and beds from the public at large. Those who dabble in the theory also believe Trump will release the beds to the general population.

The New York Times credits The Patriot Party News, a far-right media platform, with introducing the conspiracy theory by way of John Baxter, who founded the company Anti-Aging Beds and self-published the book “The Med Bed Story — Restoring the Health of Humanity.”

(Baxter’s Anti-Aging Beds appear to have the support of actor Dennis Quaid, who featured the med beds on his series “Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid.”)

The tagline for the book reads: “This captivating book unveils the revolutionary potential of Med Bed technology, shedding light on the censored technologies of our past that hold the key to our well-being. Delve into the realms of detoxification, energy, frequency, vibrational medicine, and advanced electromagnetism modalities, as Baxter reveals the transformative power of these modalities in the quest to end human suffering. Join the movement and discover a new era of possibilities that will reshape the landscape of healthcare and bring hope for a brighter and healthier future.”

It’s unclear if Trump supports the medbed conspiracy theory, or if the post was shared as an attempt to fan the associated flames among a portion of far-right voters.