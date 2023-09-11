Donald Trump is back on Truth Social with another rant, and this time the conservative Wall Street Journal and Fox News are in his sights.

Trump began, “In a phony and probably rigged Wall Street Journal poll, coming out of nowhere to softened the mental incompetence blow that is so obvious with Crooked Joe Biden, they ask about my age and mentality.”

He continued, “Where did that come from? A few years ago I was the only one to agree to a mental acuity test, & ACED IT.”

Trump then challenged a number of people, including “Rupert Murdoch & Sons, Biden, and WSJ heads” to take their own mental acuity tests so they can compare scores — a match-up that he expects to win. He added, “I will name the place and the test, and it will be a tough one. Nobody will come even close to me.”

The former president added a physical dimension to his offer as well. He concluded, “We can also throw some physical activity into it. I just won the Senior Club Championship at a big golf club, with many very good players. To do so you need strength, accuracy, touch and, above all, mental toughness. Ask Bret Baier (Fox), a very good golfer. The Wall Street Journal & Fox are damaged goods after their failed DeSanctimonious push & stupid $780,000,000 ‘settlement.’ MORONS!!!”

Voters from all political parties have repeatedly expressed concern about the ages of both Trump and Biden, who are 77 and 81, respectively. On Thursday, CNN released a poll that showed more than half of the Democrats asked expressed concerns about Biden’s age in particular.