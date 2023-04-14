Donald Trump Collects a 6-Figure SAG-AFTRA Pension Despite Quitting the Union 2 Years Ago

Donald Trump still collects a hefty retirement income from his entertainment-industry past, according to financial disclosure forms that he submitted this week to qualify for the 2024 presidential election.

The former president receives between $100,000 and $1 million in yearly pension from the Screen Actor’s Guild. The details were first disclosed on the Citizens for Ethics website on Friday.

He also receives $15,000 to $50,000 from the American Federation of Radio and Television Artists, which merged with SAG in 2012.

Trump wrote a letter to SAG two years ago stating his “immediate resignation” from the union, as the guild was deciding whether to discharge him in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots initiated by his supporters.

“I no longer wish to be associated with your union,” Trump wrote to the Guild.

Trump also earns residual income from appearances in film and TV. He reported income of as much as $1,000 from Warner Bros., and the same from NBC Universal and Entertainment Partners.

He claims his portion of Trump Media & Technology Corp., which owns his Truth Social platform, is worth between $5 million and $25 million.