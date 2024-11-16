Donald Trump Expected To Make UFC Appearance At Madison Square Garden

Tonight, it really will be time to “Fight, fight, fight!” That’s because President-elect Donald Trump is expected to appear at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday night for an Ultimate Fighting Championship event.

The event marks a return to the venue where Trump staged a massive rally in October, which was marred by a comedian’s bad joke about Puerto Rico. Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage,” an attempted reference to recent news accounts of Pacific ocean flotsam that appears to be growing.

Trump is a longtime friend of UFC President Dana White, and he has appeared before at UFC events, where it’s anticipated he will receive a strong welcome from a crowd that includes much of his base supporters. White spoke at the Republican National Convention in 2016 and this year. White also attended the Trump victory party in Palm Beach.

The appearance will cap a week that saw Trump adding cabinet nominees and working to launch his second administration in January.

Trump has frequently attended UFC and WWE matches.

In 2007, Trump participated in the “Battle of the Billionaires” storyline feud against Vince McMahon. Trump then headlined WrestleMania 23 that year.