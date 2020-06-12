Don’t sleep on ABC’s new summer series “Don’t,” hosted by Adam Scott. The physical game show was Thursday’s highest-rated program on broadcast television.

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 4 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Holey Moley” at 8 p.m. received a 0.7/5 and 4.1 million viewers. At 9, “Don’t” debuted to a 0.9/5 and 4.2 million viewers. “To Tell the Truth” at 10 had a 0.7/4 and 3.6 million viewers.

CBS and Univision tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.5/3. CBS was first in total viewers with 4.1 million, Univision was fourth with 1.5 million.

For CBS, following a rerun, the “Man With a Plan” series finale at 8:30 got a 0.6/4 and 5 million viewers. Another repeat followed. At 9:30, “Broke” had a 0.5/3 and 4 million viewers. One final encore aired afterward.

NBC, Fox and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, each with a 0.5/3. NBC was third in total viewers with 2.2 million, Fox was fifth with 1.3 million and Telemundo was sixth with 892,000.

For NBC, “Council of Dads” at 8 had a 0.3/2 and 2.8 million viewers. At 9, “Blindspot” got a 0.2/1 and 1.8 million viewers. A rerun followed.

For Fox, “Celebrity Watch Party” at 8 had a 0.4/3 and 1.6 million viewers. At 9, “Labor of Love” got a 0.3/2 and 976,000 viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 487,000. For The CW, “Burden of Truth” at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 536,000 viewers. At 9, “In the Dark” got a 0.1/1 and 438,000 viewers.