‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Canceled on Bravo After 8 Seasons

The party is over. Bravo has canceled “Don’t Be Tardy,” its reality series chronicling the lives of Kim Zolciak-Biermann, her husband Kroy and their large family, after eight seasons.

“We have enjoyed watching the incredible journey of Kim, Kroy and their entire family who grew up right before our eyes. We are so thankful to have had the opportunity to share their life and all the touching moments with our audience. While ‘Don’t Be Tardy…’ will not be returning for another season, the Biermanns will always be part of the Bravo family and we look forward to seeing what’s next,” the network said in a statement.

“The Biermann family is extremely grateful for their 13 year plus relationship with Bravo and NBC Universal,” Zolciak-Biermann said. “We greatly appreciate and value the support from all of our fans as we continue to grow in the entertainment industry. In times of significant growth there are steps that have to be strategically taken, but rest assured, you will see the Biermann family on you TV screens again very soon. Grab yourself a glass of wine and stay tuned.”

Zolciak-Biermann rose to fame as one of the original and only non-Black cast members on the “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Her off-and-on friendship with fellow housewife NeNe Leakes was a central storyline during the first few seasons of the show.

Kim and Kroy’s romance was also featured on “Real Housewives” (the show even depicted their first meeting at a 2010 charity event), and their engagement and wedding were featured in the spin-off “Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding” in 2012. That show was rebranded “Don’t Be Tardy” after their wedding and focused on the lives of their family, which grew to include six children, and Kroy’s NFL career.

The show’s name derived from the 2009 song “Tardy for the Party.” Zolciak-Biermann, who is not a singer, performed on the dance track and also has writing credits on the song. Zolciak’s “Atlanta” castmate (and Grammy-winning singer/songwriter) Kandi Burruss produced and wrote the track. The heavily auto-tuned chorus consists of the line “don’t be tardy for the party” repeated multiple times.