‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Takes $19 Million Box Office Opening After Weeks of Stormy Headlines

Warner Bros./New Line’s “Don’t Worry Darling” is meeting pre-release projections with a $19.2 million opening from 4,113 locations, driven primarily by female moviegoers interested in lead stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. With overseas markets included, the thriller has opened to $30 million worldwide.



The run-up to the release of “Don’t Worry Darling” has been filled with tabloid headlines about the filming of the movie, most notably over an alleged feud between Pugh and director Olivia Wilde. Meanwhile, critics have mostly panned the film with a 38% Rotten Tomatoes score.



Opening weekend audiences have been somewhat kinder to the film with audience scores of B- on CinemaScore, 81% audience Rotten Tomatoes rating, and 72% positive on Comscore/Screen Engine’s Postrak. As expected, the audience was primarily white women with two-thirds being female and 68% Caucasian with 17% Latino.



With a reported budget of $35 million before marketing, “Don’t Worry Darling” should be able to turn a small profit theatrically even if word-of-mouth fails to grow beyond the fans of the film’s stars, who are more likely than others to be more interested in seeing the film in theaters because of the behind-the-scenes drama.



