‘Doom Patrol’ Gets Season 3 Pickup and a Full Move to HBO Max

“Doom Patrol” is getting a third season and a permanent move to HBO Max.

The DC Comics series, which, depending on the season, has either been wholly exclusive to DC Universe or shared with HBO Max, will now be an exclusive Max Original for its junior season. The announcement was made as part of the second day of DC Fandome on Saturday.

The move leaves DC Universe with “Titans” as its only exclusive live-action series.

DC Universe's Uncertain Future: Streaming Service or Glorified Fan Community?

“On behalf of the wonderful cast, writers and crew, we are thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to return to Doom Manor. And we are especially thankful for our partners at Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, DC Universe and, of course, HBO Max,” said “Doom Patrol” executive producer Jeremy Carver.

The DC Universe series features original “Doom Patrol” characters Larry Trainor/Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Cliff Steele/Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby) and The Chief (Timothy Dalton), joined by Crazy Jane (Guerrero) from Morrison’s run, and Victor Stone/Cyborg (Joivan Wade). Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro) joined the show for Season 2.

“Doom Patrol came to HBO Max with an already deep and passionate fan base and has risen to the top as one of the most watched Max Originals on the platform,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. “The series sits well in our portfolio and we are glad to greenlight a third season to continue this distinctive style of storytelling that resonates so well with critics and fans alike.”

