Here’s What’s Coming to HBO Max This Summer

HBO Max will launch with an extensive library and a handful of original series and films May 27 — but those titles are just the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service’s initial offerings.

On Wednesday, HBO Max revealed the new shows and movies coming to the platform this summer, including “Doom Patrol” Season 2 (which will launch simultaneously on DC Universe and HBO Max June 25), the first “Adventure Time: Distant Lands” special, “Search Party” Season 3, Seth Rogen’s comedy feature “American Pickle,” Amy Schumer’s three-part doc “Expecting Amy,” comedy “Frayed,” family docusoap “The House of Ho,” adult animated series “Close Enough,” unscripted animal rescue series “The Dog House,” kids’ competition “Karma,” animated show “Tig N’ Seek” and Sesame Workshop’s “Esme & Roy.”

These originals will begin to roll out on HBO Max on June 18 and be accompanied on the platform by HBO’s summer series “I May Destroy You,” “Perry Mason,” “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark,” “Room 104” and “Lovecraft Country,” along with the first wave of originals announced and many titles available in the WarnerMedia library — a list that got a little longer today.

Also Read: 'Head of the Class' Reboot in Development at HBO Max

In addition to the previously announced catalog offerings that will be available on HBO Max at launch, the streaming service revealed these existing shows and movies will also be accessible to subscribers on Day 1:

TV SERIES

Newly announced library series available at launch include TNT’s Emmy Award-winning “The Alienist,” the first four seasons of truTV’s hit show “Impractical Jokers,” and Adult Swim’s beloved series “Robot Chicken.” Additionally, HBO Max has confirmed that as part of its previously announced deal with BBC Studios, shows available on day one will also include the U.S. premieres of “Trigonometry,” a love story about three people who are made for each other; the comedy “Ghosts,” about a group of former inhabitants who haunt a country mansion; “Home,” following an average family and the refugee who escapes in the boot of their car; and the comedy “Stath Lets Flats” where a rubbish lettings agent aims to take over the family business in North London. At launch, HBO Max will also offer BBC Studios titles including the Doctor Who spin-off “Torchwood”; “Luther,” starring Idris Elba; the nine-part miniseries “The Honorable Woman”; Ricky Gervais’ original mockumentary “The Office”; and seasons 17-25 of the hit car show “Top Gear.” Additionally, HBO Max will become the home of Stage 13’s series “Independent,” following the lives of four independent hip-hop artists; “Lipstick Empire,” telling the story of the founders of Melt Cosmetics; the horror-comedy feature film “Snatchers,” an official selection at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival; and the world premiere of “Happily Ever Avatar,” a series following three young couples who find love through playing a video game produced in partnership with Magical Elves.

MOVIES

“2001: A Space Odyssey,” “An American in Paris,” “Blade Runner: The Final Cut,” “Blood Diamond,” “Braveheart,” “Citizen Kane,” “Friday the 13th,” “Godzilla,” “Gone with the Wind,” the Beatles’ “A Hard Day’s Night,” the “Lethal Weapon” series, “Monsters Vs. Aliens,” “A Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise, “North by Northwest,” “Rebel Without a Cause,” “Singin’ in the Rain,” “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,” “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” and “V for Vendetta.” HBO Max will also launch with titles via the HBO service including fan favorites such as the original “Alien” franchise, the “American Pie” series, “Anastasia,” “Babe,” “Die Hard,” “The Flintstones,” “In Bruges,” “The Indian in the Cupboard,” “Jaws,” “The Land Before Time” series, “Moulin Rouge!” and “Teen Witch.”

Also Read: HBO Max Orders Seth Rogen, Sarah Silverman-Led Adult Animated Series 'Santa Inc'

“Shortly after the initial launch our monthly strategy kicks in, as we introduce great new originals every month throughout the year,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer for HBO Max and president, TNT, TBS and truTV.

“We want to provide audiences with a wide-ranging and consistent flow of high-quality programming across all genres,” added Sarah Aubrey, HBO Max’s head of original content. “From scripted series and intimate documentaries, to premium animation for kids and adults, to feature length films from teams at the top of their game, our creators bring it all, each with their own unique take, building a slate of originals that is nothing short of amazing.”

Readers can find HBO Max’s rollout schedule for its second batch of original titles, with descriptions in WarnerMedia’s own words, below. The release dates for additional series and movies coming this summer will be announced at a later date.

The next wave of titles coming to the platform begins Thursday, June 18th with the debut of the entire first season of the unscripted kids adventure competition series “Karma,” led by YouTube host Michelle Khare.

Also Read: Sundance Winner 'Charm City Kings' Moves to HBO Max From Sony Pictures Entertainment

On Thursday, June 25th, HBO Max will premiere an original second season of the critically acclaimed DC Universe fan-favorite “Doom Patrol;” an original second season of Sesame Workshop’s animated series “Esme & Roy,” taking preschool-aged viewers on learning adventures through Monsterdale; a brand new third season of the comedy thriller “Search Party” (the first two seasons will be available on the platform at launch on May 27th); and “Adventure Time: Distant Lands- BMO,” the first of four hourlong breakout specials resurrecting the Emmy and Peabody award-winning franchise “Adventure Time.”

Thursday, July 9th is the premiere of the three-part documentary series “Expecting Amy,” an unfiltered and intimate view into comedian Amy Schumer’s life on tour creating a stand-up special during her difficult pregnancy, directed and edited by Alexander Hammer, and the adult animated comedy “Close Enough,” a hilarious look at the surreal life of a millennial family living with roommates, from J.G. Quintel, creator of the Emmy-winning “Regular Show.”

On Thursday, July 16th, the multi- generational family docusoap “The House of Ho,” chronicling the daily lives of patriarch Binh Ho, matriarch Hue Ho, their daughter Judy Ho, their son Washington Ho and his wife Lesley Ho, Aunt Tina, and Cousin Sammy, lands on the platform.

Also Read: Jean Smart to Star in HBO Max Comedy From 'Broad City' Trio, Michael Schur

On Thursday, July 23rd, HBO Max will debut Cartoon Network Studios’ animated children’s series “Tig n’ Seek,” following eight-year-old Tiggy and his gadget-building cat Gweeseek.

On Thursday, July 30th, HBO Max presents the U.S. premieres of the scripted comedy “Frayed,” which follows a wealthy Londoner as she travels back to the Australian home she escaped as a teen, and the unscripted heartwarming British animal rescue series “The Dog House.”

On Thursday August 6, Seth Rogen’s comedy feature, “An American Pickle” will world premiere as the first HBO Max original film on the platform under the Warner Max label.