‘Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny’ to Return for Season 2 – Watch the Teaser (Video)

Nikki, B-Lashes and more stars from Season 1 are coming back for another shot this June

| April 27, 2020 @ 9:00 AM

MTV’s “Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny” is coming back for Season 2 — and so are some of the wildest women from last summer’s dramatic first season.

The “Jersey Shore” stars both left Season 1 without having achieved their goal of finding love, but this season may be their chance at a do-over. Fans will remember Pauly’s dramatic rejection of front-runner Nikki Hall in the first-season finale, and Vinny’s seemingly happy ending with Alysse that fell apart in an awkward break-up during the “Double Shot” reunion special.

On Thursday (or should we say Jerzday?), June 11, Nikki and her fellow ladies of Season 1 — Brittani “B-lashes” Schwartz, Derynn Paige, Maria Elizondo, Marissa Lucchese and Susan “Suzi” Baidya — are coming back for another shot at love.

The new season was initially announced in October under the working title “DJ Pauly D and Vinny’s Vegas Pool Party.”

But now it’s the second season of “Double Shot,” and it looks a lot different than the first. Instead of a “Bachelor”-style competition that ends in weekly eliminations, the women will be living and working with Pauly D and Vinny in Las Vegas.

“Without the pressure of a competition, the duo thinks it will be easy, but DJ Pauly D and Vinny quickly realize that wherever this group of girls goes, the drama will follow…and love and hook-ups may not be far behind,” according to MTV.

The announcement comes soon after the network greenlit “Revenge Prank With DJ Pauly D and Vinny,” which is also set to premiere this summer.

“Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny” is produced by Todd Radnitz, Dan Caster and Diana Morelli for MTV along with “Jersey Shore” vet SallyAnn Salsano and her 495 Productions.

Watch the first teaser video above.

“Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny” returns June 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

