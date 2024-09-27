Doug Emhoff said the remarks Donald Trump made during an appearance at an anti-antisemitic campaign event are only fueling hatred against Jewish Americans.

The Second Gentleman responded to the former president’s comments during an interview with MSNBC’s Jen Psaki. The political analyst and former White House spokesperson asked if Emhoff felt Trump was “putting a target on the backs of Jewish Americans,” to which Emhoff replied: “He is.”

“I mean, take him at his word. He lies about a lot of things, but you’ve got to take him at his word on things like this,” Emhoff said. “So yeah, this is a disgusting trope with this so-called ‘dual loyalties.’ It’s an outrage. And it’s not just Jewish people who should be outraged.”

The conversation stems from Trump telling a crowd of Jewish voters on Sept. 19 that it would be their fault if he doesn’t get elected come November. The campaign event, titled “Fighting Antisemitism in America,” was held in Washington D.C.

“I’m not going to call this a prediction, but, in my opinion, the Jewish people would have a lot to do with a loss if I’m at 40%,” Trump said, adding that Democrats have a “hold, or curse” on the community. “You can’t let this happen. Forty percent is not acceptable, because we have an election to win.”

“Trump got up there at an event purporting to fight antisemitism, and he said vile antisemitic things, long, tropes that are just terrible. We have to speak out every single time when something like that happens,” Emhoff asserted. “So I’m going to continue not to be afraid, not to be intimidated, not to live in fear, but to live openly and proudly as a Jewish person … ‘Blame the Jews,’ one of the oldest tropes.”

Before his sitdown with Psaki, Emhoff addressed Trump’s statements on X, saying the GOP presidential candidate is “fanning the flames of antisemitism.”

“Last night, Donald Trump once again fanned the flames of antisemitism by trafficking in tropes blaming and scapegoating Jews,” Emhoff said on Sept. 20, the morning after Trump’s remarks. “He even did it at an event purporting to fight antisemitism, no less. This is dangerous and must be condemned. We will not be intimidated and will continue to live openly, proudly, and without fear as Jews.”