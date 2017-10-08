Dove Apologizes for ‘Racist’ Soap Ad That Turned Black Woman White

“An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully,” soap brand writes

Dove apologized and pulled down an online soap ad in which a black woman pulled up her shirt to reveal a white redheaded woman underneath.

The ad, which has since been removed from Facebook, drew fire from beauty blogger and makeup artist Naythemua.

“An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully,” Dove tweeted on Saturday. “We deeply regret the offense it caused.

But the Twitterverse was not impressed, decrying the ad and the brand’s history of questionable marketing for its products.

“My being black is symbolic of dirt? This is pure racism,” one tweeted.

“I don’t understand how global brands like & can be making epic mistakes like this,” added another.

