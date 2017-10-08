Dove Apologizes for ‘Racist’ Soap Ad That Turned Black Woman White

Dove apologized and pulled down an online soap ad in which a black woman pulled up her shirt to reveal a white redheaded woman underneath.

The ad, which has since been removed from Facebook, drew fire from beauty blogger and makeup artist Naythemua.

“An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully,” Dove tweeted on Saturday. “We deeply regret the offense it caused.

But the Twitterverse was not impressed, decrying the ad and the brand’s history of questionable marketing for its products.

“My being black is symbolic of dirt? This is pure racism,” one tweeted.

“I don’t understand how global brands like # Dove & # Pepsi can be making epic mistakes like this,” added another.

Also *who* is approving these ads? pic.twitter.com/l5tq5ZcAJs — Megha Mohan (@meghamohan) October 8, 2017

We strongly condemn this racist campaign by @Dove & note with concern that this is not the first time they've been called out for racism. pic.twitter.com/28FEazUprx — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) October 8, 2017

A complete historical view is always important. #Dove pic.twitter.com/1vAxvGy0bh — Kristina Chäadé Dove (@KristinaCDove) October 8, 2017

Dove you're a disgrace & banned from my house. In fact you have no right to call yourselves "Dove." "Snake" is more appropriate — Yems (@UKLionHeart247) October 8, 2017

Such disrespect by Dove! My being black is symbolic of dirt? This is pure racism! pic.twitter.com/Xmnp30lAPp — May Lerone (@MayLerone) October 8, 2017

I don't understand how global brands like #Dove & #Pepsi can be making epic mistakes like this. Like for real who is on your team — Blessed ???????? (@helensinnn) October 8, 2017