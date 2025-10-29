‘Down Cemetery Road’ Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Out?

“Down Cemetery Road” has arrived, bringing viewers into a new mystery on Apple TV, with the help of Emma Thomspon. But when can you find new episodes?

Now streaming, the series centers on Sarah Trafford (Ruth Wilson), who becomes obsessed with the disappearance of her neighbor after a house explosion. In hopes of finding the girl, Sarah hires private investigator Zoë Boehm (Emma Thompson), but the duo quickly find themselves caught up in a conspiracy where just about everyone’s mortality status is coming into question.

Here’s what you need to know about the series, and when you can watch it.

When did it premiere?

“Down Cemetery Road” hit Apple TV on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

How many episodes are there?

There are eight episodes in the first season of “Down Cemetery Road.”

When do new episodes come out?

As is typical for Apple TV, the show doesn’t follow the binge release model. After a 2-episode premiere, new episodes will stream weekly through December. Here’s how the schedule works out:

Episodes 1 and 2: Premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 29

Premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 29 Episode 3: Premieres on Nov. 5

Premieres on Nov. 5 Episode 4: Premieres on Nov. 12

Premieres on Nov. 12 Episode 5: Premieres on Nov. 19

Premieres on Nov. 19 Episode 6: Premieres on Nov. 26

Premieres on Nov. 26 Episode 7: Premieres on Dec. 3

Premieres on Dec. 3 Episode 8 (finale): Premieres on Dec. 10

Watch the trailer