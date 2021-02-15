Dr. Anthony Fauci said he was “nervous” about getting infected with COVID-19 when he was working under the Trump administration.

“I think you’d have to be oblivious not to consider the fact that if you get infected, that you are already in a category of someone who has a high risk of having a serious outcome,” Fauci, who is 80 years old, said during a Sunday interview with Axios on HBO. “I didn’t fixate on that, but it was in the back of my mind because I had to be out there. I mean, particularly when I was going to the White House every day when the White House was sort of a superspreader location, I mean, that made me a little bit nervous.”

Also Read: Dr Anthony Fauci Documentary Coming to Nat Geo (Video)

Last October, several dozen White House officials and other political figures tested positive for COVID-19. Included in that group were then-President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, the former of whom was hospitalized due to his symptoms in early October.

Last week, the New York Times reported that Trump was actually sicker than was publicly disclosed at the time and had “extremely depressed blood oxygen levels at one point and a lung problem associated with pneumonia caused by the coronavirus,” according to four people with knowledge of his condition.