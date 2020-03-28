Dr Ezekiel Emanuel, Brother of Former Chicago Mayor Rahm, Hired as NBC News Medical Contributor

Emanuel will co-host a four-part special on “The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell” for the next four Mondays

| March 28, 2020 @ 1:17 PM
Ezekiel Emanuel NBC News Medical Contributor

Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, the brother of former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the head of Endeavor Ari Emanuel, has been hired by NBC News and MSNBC as a medical contributor, a network spokesperson announced.

Emanuel, a former health care policy adviser for President Obama and a professor of health care management at the University of Pennsylvania, will be co-hosting a four-part special on Lawrence O’Donnell’s show, “The Last Word,” on Mondays beginning on March 30 and through April 20.

“The special will examine the public health crisis from a variety of perspectives, including the governmental response, the strain on hospitals, the latest research into treatments and how the disease works, and the heroes — nurses, doctors and medical personnel — who are fighting COVID-19 on the front lines,” the network said in a press release.

Emanuel has publicly spoken out about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday, he published another op-ed in The New York Times arguing that the American economy could potentially “restart” by June — not Easter, as President Trump has said — if the government enacts nationwide quarantine measures for the next eight to 10 weeks, mobilizes public health resources to produce more tests and only opens up businesses slowly, among other recommendations.

