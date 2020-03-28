Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, the brother of former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the head of Endeavor Ari Emanuel, has been hired by NBC News and MSNBC as a medical contributor, a network spokesperson announced.

Emanuel, a former health care policy adviser for President Obama and a professor of health care management at the University of Pennsylvania, will be co-hosting a four-part special on Lawrence O’Donnell’s show, “The Last Word,” on Mondays beginning on March 30 and through April 20.

“The special will examine the public health crisis from a variety of perspectives, including the governmental response, the strain on hospitals, the latest research into treatments and how the disease works, and the heroes — nurses, doctors and medical personnel — who are fighting COVID-19 on the front lines,” the network said in a press release.

Emanuel has publicly spoken out about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. On Saturday, he published another op-ed in The New York Times arguing that the American economy could potentially “restart” by June — not Easter, as President Trump has said — if the government enacts nationwide quarantine measures for the next eight to 10 weeks, mobilizes public health resources to produce more tests and only opens up businesses slowly, among other recommendations.