Dr. Fauci Gives Thumbs Up to ‘Classy’ Brad Pitt’s ‘SNL’ Impersonation: ‘He Did Great’ (Video)
He *did* ask for it to be Pitt in the first place, so
Jennifer Maas | April 28, 2020 @ 7:31 AM
Last Updated: April 28, 2020 @ 8:17 AM
Yes, Dr. Anthony Fauci has seen Brad Pitt’s portrayal of him from last weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” — and he thinks the Academy Award winner did a “great job” with the bit.
“I think he did great,” Fauci said during an interview on Telemundo’s “Un Nuevo Dia” Monday. “I mean, I’m a great fan of Brad Pitt, and that’s the reason why when people ask me who’d I like to play me I mention Brad Pitt because he’s one of my favorite actors. I think he did a great job.”
If you missed Pitt’s performance during the cold open of the second-ever “SNL at Home” episode, you can watch it now here.
Most of the sketch — filmed remotely, just like all the other “SNL” bits are now that it’s produced out of cast members’ homes amid the pandemic — is Pitt mocking President Donald Trump’s remarks during coronavirus press briefings. But as the cold open ended, Pitt removed the Fauci wig and took a more serious turn with his remaining time.
“To the real Dr. Fauci: Thank you for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time,” the “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood” star said. “And thank you to the medical workers, First Responders and their families for being on the front line. And now live, kinda, from all across America, it’s Saturday night.”
Fauci says Pitt “really showed that he’s a classy guy” with that moment.
“So not only is he a really great actor, but he’s actually a very classy person,” Fauci added.
Of course, it should really come as no surprise that Fauci thought Pitt did a “great job,” because, as he said, the doc *did* tell CNN last week that he’d like Pitt be his impersonator if “SNL” decided to work the famous immunologist and White House coronavirus task force member into a sketch.
