Dr. Fauci Pandemic Documentary on the Way From PBS American Masters

PBS has announced a new documentary following Dr. Anthony Fauci through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Paula Kerger, president and chief executive officer of PBS, revealed on Wednesday morning at the virtual Television Critics Association Summer Tour.

Here is a logline: “‘American Masters: Tony – A Year in the Life of Dr. Anthony Fauci’ chronicles Fauci at

home, in his office and in the corridors of power as he battles the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

and the political onslaught that upends his life and calls into question his 50-year career as the

United States of America’s leading advocate for public health. From heated discussions about

the vaccine with Black residents in downtown Washington, DC, to his explanation for how the

NIH-funded lab in Wuhan, China, could not have created a virus that made COVID-19, Dr.

Fauci is candid, truthful and passionate. Nothing Fauci had previously faced, including the impassioned activists who challenged him during the HIV/AIDS epidemic, prepared him for the

vitriol, political backlash, and the threats against his safety and that of his family.

The doc began covering Fauci on Inauguration Day 2021.

The documentary will have a theatrical release. After its theatrical debut, “American Masters: Tony – A

Year in the Life of Dr. Anthony Fauci” will make its broadcast debut nationwide Spring 2023 on PBS, pbs.org/americanmasters and the PBS Video App.