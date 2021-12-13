‘Dr Oz’ to Be Replaced by His Daughter: Daphne Oz Talk Show ‘The Good Dish’ Picked Up for January Launch

Dr. Oz is being replaced by his own daughter. Due to Dr. Mehmet Oz running for Senate in Pennsylvania, the “Dr. Oz” show is set to end on Jan. 14, 2022. Three days later, Daphne Oz’s new talk/cooking show “The Good Dish,” a spinoff from “Dr. Oz,” premieres in 90% of the country.

“The Good Dish” is also hosted by Gail Simmons and Jamika Pessoa. The trio did a weekly cooking segment on “Dr. Oz.”

“Audiences have been loving what Daphne, Gail and Jamika have been serving up during their weekly segments on ‘The Dr. Oz Show’ for years. We have long believed ‘The Good Dish’ would make an excellent stand-alone series and are delighted to be able to deliver this fresh take on the cooking genre to our station partners and their viewers across the country,” said Zack Hernandez, SVP and General Sales Manager, U.S. Syndication Sales, Sony Pictures Television.

“There is no better time for a show like ‘The Good Dish,’” said Amy Chiaro, Executive Producer and Stacy Rader, co-Executive Producer of the series. “Daphne, Gail and Jamika know how to make food accessible with the ability to seamlessly deliver home, lifestyle and trending content. These incredible women will make you laugh, enjoy cooking again and make your life just a little easier. It’s the most fun you can have in the kitchen without having to do the dishes.”

More to come…