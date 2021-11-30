Dr. Mehmet Oz is entering the Pennsylvania Senate race. Briefly on Tuesday, a “Why I’m running” page appeared on his official website, though as of press time it had been taken down. It said, “Today, America’s heartbeat is in a code red in need of a defibrillator to shock it back to life.”

The Associated Press reported the heart surgeon and television star will run as a Republican. Fox News’ Sean Hannity also teased a Tuesday night appearance by the doctor, telling viewers he has a big announcement.

“Hint: Think midterm election,” Hannity said.

Earlier this month, the Washington Free Beacon reported on Oz’s possible plans. At the time, a spokesperson for his show told TheWrap, “Since last year, Dr. Oz has lived and voted in Pennsylvania where he attended school and has deep family ties. Dr. Oz has received encouragement to run for the U.S. Senate, but is currently focused on our show and has no announcement at this time.”

Representatives for Oz did not immediately return a separate request for further comment Tuesday.

He has hosted the daily syndicated “Dr. Oz Show” since 2009. It is not clear what a Senate run would mean for the program, which is produced by Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions and distributed by Sony Pictures Television. In 2020, Fox Station Group picked up a 13th and 14th season of the show, keeping it on the air through the 2022-23 season.

He would become the latest television star to run for office, joining the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Al Franken, Cynthia Nixon and more.