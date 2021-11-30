Auschwitz Memorial Rips Lara Logan for ‘Shameful’ Comparison of Fauci to Nazi Doctor Josef Mengele

The Auschwitz Memorial condemned Fox Nation’s Lara Logan Monday night after she compared Dr. Anthony Fauci to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.

“Exploiting the tragedy of people who became victims of criminal pseudo-medical experiments in Auschwitz in a debate about vaccines, pandemic and people who fight for saving human lives is shameful. It is disrespectful to victims & a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decline,” tweeted the memorial’s official account, which is followed by 1.1 million people.

During a Monday appearance on Fox News, the Fox Nation host and former CBS News correspondent compared Fauci, the nation’s leading expert in infectious diseases, to Mengele, who performed deadly experiments on concentration camp prisoners during the Holocaust.

“This is what people say to me: He doesn’t represent science, he represents Dr. Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps,” Logan told Pete Hegseth during “Fox News Primetime.” A banner on the screen read, “FAUCI THINKS HE IS ABOVE CRITICISM.”

She was discussing the response to the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and offered criticism of vaccination mandates.

As of this week, travelers from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi are prohibited from entering the U.S.. Cases of the variant, which was first detected in Botswana on Friday, have so far surfaced in South Africa, Germany, Belgium, Japan and Canada.

Also on Monday, President Joe Biden commended the South African scientific community for taking swift action to notify the world about the new variant and promised “a detailed strategy” for fighting COVID in the near future.