Fox News’ Lara Logan Compares Dr Fauci to Nazi Doctor Josef Mengele

Fox News host Lara Logan on Monday drew a comparison between Dr. Anthony Fauci and Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.

“This is what people say to me: he doesn’t represent science, he represents Dr. Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps,” Logan said.

Fox host Lara Logan says that people tell her that Dr. Fauci doesn't represent science, but represents Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor known as the "Angel of Death" for performing medical experiments at Auschwitz: "I am talking about people all across the world are saying this" pic.twitter.com/fF2DAWfG7d — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 30, 2021

“People all across the world are saying this,” the former CBS News correspondent continued, offering not a single example. The host of “Lara Logan Has No Agenda” then railed against how the response to COVID has negatively impacted countries and civil liberties around the world.

Logan’s comments come in the wake of mounting concern about the omicron variant of the coronavirus, which President Biden addressed this morning.

“First, this variant is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic,” Biden said in light of the new travel restrictions instated in the U.S. “We have the best vaccine in the world. The best medicines, the best scientists, and we’re learning more every single day. And we’ll fight this variant with scientific and knowledgeable actions and speed. Not chaos and confusion.”

As of this week, travel to South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi will be prohibited. Cases of the variant, which was first detected on Botswana on Friday, have so far surfaced in South Africa, Germany, Belgium, Japan and Canada.

Biden commended the South African scientific community for taking swift action to notify the world about the new variant and promised “a detailed strategy” for fighting COVID in the near future.

Logan’s disapproval of the government’s implementation of preventative measures has been echoed by several of her colleagues. Earlier today, Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume said that the “cure” for COVID “is worse than the disease.” Likewise, Republican Chris Christie blamed Biden’s “inconsistent leadership” for the virus’ continuation and resulting restrictions.