Dr. Phil Doubles Down on COVID Complaints That Stunned ‘The View’ Hosts, and Gets Debunked Again | Video

SiriusXM host John Fugelsang was quick to remind the TV personality of his inaccuracies

After stunning the hosts of “The View” on Monday with complaints about schools shutting down during COVID, Phil McGraw isn’t backing down. But once again, he’s being quickly debunked.

In a new interview with SiriusXM, the former daytime host known as Dr. Phil — though he is not a medical doctor — asserted that “I care about the facts” before once again claiming that, because children were “not susceptible to life-threatening reactions to this virus means that they suffered more from the quarantine than they ever would have from the virus.”

The reality is, according to the Mayo Clinic, “children are as likely to get COVID-19 as adults,” just “less likely to become severely ill. Up to 50% of children and adolescents might have COVID-19 with no symptoms.” And the fact that schoolchildren would likely have brought the virus home to more vulnerable people is something that SiriusXM Progress host John Fugelsang was quick to remind McGraw of.

“Children being asymptomatic doesn’t mean they can’t be carriers,” Fugelsang explained. “One of the concerns was that these kids would pass the virus to each other, and then bring it home to their families, often with multi-generational family members living in the homes, to say nothing of the school faculty and staff. I mean, it was all about harm reduction wasn’t it?”

McGraw, who is not a medical doctor, suggested that hospitals and grocery stores remaining open contradicts established facts about the spread of disease.

“We seem to keep an awful lot of essential services open and running, but not the schools?” he complained.

Once again though, Fugelsang reminded him that schools were actually still running, just in a different form. Fugelsang conceded that virtual and hybrid learning was challenging for everyone, including his own child, but added that “we as a species were doing our best to look out for each other.”

You can watch the full segment from SiriusXM in the video above.

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and…

Comments

One response to “Dr. Phil Doubles Down on COVID Complaints That Stunned ‘The View’ Hosts, and Gets Debunked Again | Video”

  1. Bennett Avatar
    Bennett

    It was still mismanaged, and it’s hard to argue against that. Like Fugelsan also said, it was nothing we dealt with before, but we overreacted to the fact that this virus isn’t as deadly as what was led on. Case in point, COVID is still very present today, yet we are operating like we did pre covid.

    Reply

