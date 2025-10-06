Dr Phil’s Envoy TV Strikes Carriage Deal With Charter Communications

Dr. Phil McGraw has managed to land a carriage agreement for his new media venture, Envoy TV, striking a distribution deal with Charter Communications just months after filing for bankruptcy for his last media project.

McGraw’s deal with Charter will allow the network’s programming to hit airwaves throughout Charter’s 41 states, including top markets like New York, Los Angeles and Dallas-Fort Worth, the latter of which is McGraw and Envoy’s home base.

McGraw created Envoy TV in July, just two weeks after he filed for bankruptcy for Merit Street Media and sued its broadcasting partner, the faith-based Trinity Broadcasting Network. The new network features a mix of McGraw-led programs, contributions from people like TV mainstay Steve Harvey and viewer-submitted content through the Envoy TV app.

“I’m thrilled to be putting on the Charter team jersey and launching our new flagship Envoy TV network with my friends at the nation’s leading cable and broadband provider,” McGraw said in a statement. “I love how Charter’s entertainment experience lives seamlessly across every subscriber screen and device; it’s a game changer in improving the lives of American consumers.

Envoy Media, the network’s parent company, said it planned to announce more distribution deals in the coming weeks.

“Dr. Phil is a leading and iconic voice in television with a large fan base and bringing his network to our lineup further expands the entertainment choices available to Spectrum customers at an exceptional value,” Tom Montemagno, Charter’s executive vice president of programming acquisition, said in a statement. “Envoy TV’s addition enhances our Seamless Entertainment experience, which combines live TV with popular streaming services at no additional cost, reinforcing our position as a premier destination for viewers.”

McGraw has tried in recent years to transition from a media personality to a media entrepreneur — and journalist — with an appeal toward conservatives. He has covered immigration raids with federal cooperation and interviewed President Donald Trump throughout the 2024 election.