Dr. Scott Atlas, an American professor of neuroradiology, political commentator, and health care policy advisor on Trump’s COVID-19 task force, may soon find himself without a teaching job, according to NPR. It’s cool, the guy who tweeted that people in Michigan should “rise up” against mounting coronavirus restrictions could make big bucks from his recent endorsement deal with Hallmark greeting cards.

At least, that’s the premise of Stephen Colbert’s humorous Thursday cold open, in which the “Late Show” host revealed the (ficticious, of course) “Dr. Atlas Holiday Card Collection” — just in time for Thanksgiving

The collection’s tagline? “Dr. Atlas says to ignore the CDC, and don’t fear the pil-grim reaper.”

Here is one of the cards: “Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue… Enjoy Your Sweet Potatoes ‘Cause It’s the Last Thing You’ll Chew.”

And another: “Much Like a Ladle… You’ll Soon Be in the GRAVE-Y”

There’s also a pretty good frog one that is more of a visual gag.

Watch the video above.

There truly is a card for every occasion.

Dr. Atlas has been making the rounds on the cable news channels (OK, so mostly Fox News) suggesting that people should invite their elderly relatives to Thanksgiving despite record COVID-19 cases. His logic is this could be the last Thanksgiving for some members of that demographic. You know what would probably guarantee that…

Those interviews are not the only things rubbing people the wrong way when it comes to Dr. Atlas.

On Sunday night, Dr. Atlas tweeted out: “The only way this stops is if people rise up. You get what you accept. #FreedomMatters #StepUp”

That tweet has since been deleted, and Dr. Atlas followed up with: Hey. I NEVER was talking at all about violence. People vote, people peacefully protest. NEVER would I endorse or incite violence. NEVER!!”

See that follow-up tweet below.

Hey. I NEVER was talking at all about violence. People vote, people peacefully protest. NEVER would I endorse or incite violence. NEVER!! https://t.co/LljvwMvjDV — Scott W. Atlas (@ScottWAtlas) November 16, 2020

