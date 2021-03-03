Jimmy Kimmel Makes Dr. Seuss Titles ‘More Inclusive,’ Including ‘Horton Hears a They’ (Video)

Following the Tuesday announcement that six of Dr. Seuss’ books would no longer be published due to insensitive imagery, Jimmy Kimmel took it upon himself to make sure the remaining books are “more inclusive” by altering their titles.

“To honor this special day, Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced that six of his books will no longer be published because they contain racist and insensitive imagery,” Kimmel said on Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” “And not only are they pulling some of the books out of print, they’re also tweaking some of the books that are in print to make them more inclusive.”

“For instance, we now have ‘The Cat in the Problematic Headdress,’ ‘How the Grinch Appropriated Native American Culture!,’ ‘Hop on Pop (With His Consent),’ ‘Horton Hears a They,’ ‘Horton Hears a Misogynist Joke (and Reports it to HR),’ ‘There’s a Wocket in My Ethically-Sourced, Sustainable Pocket,’ ‘No Eggs or Ham’ — that’s a vegan thing, I guess — and ‘Yertle the Gender Fluid Turtle.'”

Soon-to-Be Pulled Dr Seuss Titles Shoot Up Amazon's Best-Seller List

Kimmel added, jokingly: “This is how Trump gets reelected, by the way. Cancel Dr. Seuss, cancel Abe Lincoln, melt down Mr. Potato Head’s private parts and throw them at the Muppets. This is is path to victory next time.”