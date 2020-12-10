Or anyone else, really
Become a member to read more.
NBC’s “The Grinch Musical!” didn’t steal Wednesday from “The Masked Singer” — or anyone else, really.
The Matthew Morrison-starring Dr. Seuss special, which was prerecorded and aired from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., averaged a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 2.5 million total viewers. Those Nielsen numbers are nowhere near what NBC’s live musicals have done in previously years.
For the same two-hour time period, Fox averaged a 0.9 rating and 4 million viewers, ABC averaged a 0.7 and 3.9 million viewers and CBS averaged a 0.6 and 4.2 million viewers. In other words, “The Grinch Musical!” finished last in total viewers and tied for last in the key demo’s ratings.
Also Read: 'Ellen' Ratings Hit Season High With '12 Days of Giveaways' Kickoff
Fox was first in ratings with a 0.9 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 4 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Masked Singer” at 8 posted a 1.0/6 and 4.7 million viewers. At 9, the “I Can See Your Voice” Season 1 finale drew a 0.8/5 and 3.4 million viewers.
CBS and ABC tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.6. CBS had a 4 share, ABC had a 3. CBS was first in total viewers with 4.1 million, ABC was third with 3.3 million.
For CBS, “The Amazing Race” at 8 had a 0.7/4 and 4 million viewers. “SEAL Team” at 9 got a 0.6/3 and 4.3 million viewers. At 10, “S.W.A.T.” received a 0.5/3 and 3.8 million viewers.
For ABC, “The Great Christmas Light Fight” premiered from 8-10, averaging the numbers we broke out above. At 10, “For Life” finished off primetime with a 0.4/3 and 2.1 million viewers.
Also Read: Fox Sees Huge Tuesday Ratings Jump From Rescheduled Dallas Cowboys Game
NBC was fourth in ratings with a 0.5/3 and in viewers with 2.2 million. A rerun followed “The Grinch.”
Univision was fifth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.3 million.
Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 978,000.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 476,000. “Devils” at 8 had a 0.1/0 and 434,000 viewers. At 9, “The Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown” got a 0.1/0 and 518,000 viewers.
Tony Maglio
TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio