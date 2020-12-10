Or anyone else, really

The Matthew Morrison-starring Dr. Seuss special, which was prerecorded and aired from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., averaged a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 2.5 million total viewers. Those Nielsen numbers are nowhere near what NBC’s live musicals have done in previously years.

NBC’s “The Grinch Musical!” didn’t steal Wednesday from “The Masked Singer” — or anyone else, really.

For the same two-hour time period, Fox averaged a 0.9 rating and 4 million viewers, ABC averaged a 0.7 and 3.9 million viewers and CBS averaged a 0.6 and 4.2 million viewers. In other words, “The Grinch Musical!” finished last in total viewers and tied for last in the key demo’s ratings.

Fox was first in ratings with a 0.9 rating/5 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 4 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Masked Singer” at 8 posted a 1.0/6 and 4.7 million viewers. At 9, the “I Can See Your Voice” Season 1 finale drew a 0.8/5 and 3.4 million viewers.

CBS and ABC tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.6. CBS had a 4 share, ABC had a 3. CBS was first in total viewers with 4.1 million, ABC was third with 3.3 million.

For CBS, “The Amazing Race” at 8 had a 0.7/4 and 4 million viewers. “SEAL Team” at 9 got a 0.6/3 and 4.3 million viewers. At 10, “S.W.A.T.” received a 0.5/3 and 3.8 million viewers.

For ABC, “The Great Christmas Light Fight” premiered from 8-10, averaging the numbers we broke out above. At 10, “For Life” finished off primetime with a 0.4/3 and 2.1 million viewers.

NBC was fourth in ratings with a 0.5/3 and in viewers with 2.2 million. A rerun followed “The Grinch.”

Univision was fifth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.3 million.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 978,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/0 and in viewers with 476,000. “Devils” at 8 had a 0.1/0 and 434,000 viewers. At 9, “The Greatest Holiday Commercials Countdown” got a 0.1/0 and 518,000 viewers.