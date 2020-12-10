The Grinch Musical

Photo by: David Cotter/NBC

Ratings: NBC’s ‘The Grinch’ Musical Does Not Steal Wednesday From ‘The Masked Singer’

by | December 10, 2020 @ 8:07 AM

Or anyone else, really

NBC’s “The Grinch Musical!” didn’t steal Wednesday from “The Masked Singer” — or anyone else, really.

The Matthew Morrison-starring Dr. Seuss special, which was prerecorded and aired from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., averaged a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 2.5 million total viewers. Those Nielsen numbers are nowhere near what NBC’s live musicals have done in previously years.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Roku

Behind Roku’s Very Big Year and What’s Next in 2021 (Beyond a Likely HBO Max Deal)
Ellen DeGeneres Show

‘Ellen’ Ratings Hit Season High With ’12 Days of Giveaways’ Kickoff
tuesday ratings football next cosmos

Fox Sees Huge Tuesday Ratings Jump From Rescheduled Dallas Cowboys Game

Which Hollywood Players Get Screwed When Films Skip Theaters for Streaming
fall tv 2020

15 New Fall TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From ‘Big Sky’ to ‘Nurses’ (Photos)
Nurses

Ratings: NBC’s ‘Nurses’ Premiere Beat a ‘Bull’ Rerun, at Least
Pulp Fiction

Can Artificial Intelligence Help Predict Movie Ratings?
Nielsen Logo

Nielsen Will Finally Combine Linear and Digital Viewing Into One Number – but It’ll Take a Few Years
A Holly Dolly Christmas

Ratings: Dolly Parton’s ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’ on CBS Warms More Than 6 Million Hearts
Warner Bros Todd Phillips Christopher Nolan LeBron James Gal Gadot

Warner Bros’ Streaming Push Rattles A-List Stars and Producers: ‘Box Office Bonuses Mean Sh–‘

From Woe to Wonder: How One Marketing Company Pivoted During the Pandemic to Bring Joy