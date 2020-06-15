Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch Lead 2020 BET Awards Nominations

The nominations for the 2020 “BET Awards” are out, and Drake leads the pack with six nods. He’s closely followed by Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch with five each, and Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lizzo and DaBaby with four nominations each.

“Insecure” actress Amanda Seales will host the awards ceremony, which celebrates “the best and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience,” will simulcast live at 8 p.m. ET across ViacomCBS networks including BET and BET HER, and will make its national broadcast premiere on CBS on Sunday, June 28 from 8-11 p.m. ET/PT.

Drake’s nods include “Best Male Hip Hop Artist,” “Video of the Year,” and two nods for both “Best Collaboration” and “Viewer’s Choice” for his features alongside Chris Brown (“No Guidance”) and Future (“Life Is Good”).

Megan Thee Stallion’s noms include “Best Female Hip Hop Artist,” “Best Collaboration,” “Video of the Year,” “Album of the Year,” and “Viewer’s Choice Award.” Roddy Ricch’s nods include “Best Male Hip Hop Artist,” “Video of the Year,” “Best New Artist,” “Album of the Year,” and “Viewer’s Choice Award.”

Performers will include Alicia Keys, Chloe X Halle, DaBaby, D Smoke, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Jonathan McReynolds, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, SiR, Summer Walker, Usher, Wayne Brady and more. Masego and Lonr. are set to take the BET Amplified Music Stage, a platform for emerging artists.

See the full list of nominations below:

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

BEYONCÉ

H.E.R.

JHENE AIKO

KEHLANI

LIZZO

SUMMER WALKER

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

ANDERSON .PAAK

CHRIS BROWN

JACQUEES

KHALID

THE WEEKND

USHER

BEST GROUP

CHLOE X HALLE

CITY GIRLS

EARTHGANG

GRISELDA

JACKBOYS

MIGOS

BEST COLLABORATION

CHRIS BROWN FT. DRAKE

NO GUIDANCE

DJ KHALED FT. NIPSEY HUSSLE & JOHN LEGEND

HIGHER

FUTURE FT. DRAKE

LIFE IS GOOD

H.E.R. FT. YG

SLIDE

MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. NICKI MINAJ & TY DOLLA $IGN

HOT GIRL SUMMER

WALE FT. JEREMIH

ON CHILL

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

DABABY

DRAKE

FUTURE

LIL BABY

RODDY RICCH

TRAVIS SCOTT

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

CARDI B

DOJA CAT

LIZZO

MEGAN THEE STALLION

NICKI MINAJ

SAWEETIE

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

CHRIS BROWN FT. DRAKE

NO GUIDANCE

DABABY

BOP

DJ KHALED FT. NIPSEY HUSSLE & JOHN LEGEND

HIGHER

DOJA CAT

SAY SO

MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. NICKI MINAJ & TY DOLLA $IGN

HOT GIRL SUMMER

RODDY RICCH

THE BOX

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

BENNY BOOM

COLE BENNETT

DAVE MEYERS

DIRECTOR X

EIF RIVERA

TEYANA “SPIKE TEE” TAYLOR

BEST NEW ARTIST

DANILEIGH

LIL NAS X

POP SMOKE

RODDY RICCH

SUMMER WALKER

YBN CORDAE

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

CUZ I LOVE YOU

LIZZO

FEVER

MEGAN THEE STALLION

HOMECOMING: THE LIVE ALBUM

BEYONCÉ

I USED TO KNOW HER

H.E.R.

KIRK

DABABY

PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL

RODDY RICCH

DR. BOBBY JONES

BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

FRED HAMMOND

ALRIGHT

JOHN P. KEE FT. ZACARDI CORTEZ

I MADE IT OUT

KANYE WEST

FOLLOW GOD

KIRK FRANKLIN

JUST FOR ME

PJ MORTON FT. LE’ANDRIA JOHNSON & MARY MARY

ALL IN HIS PLAN

THE CLARK SISTERS

VICTORY

BEST ACTRESS

ANGELA BASSETT

CYNTHIA ERIVO

ISSA RAE

REGINA KING

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS

ZENDAYA

BEST ACTOR

BILLY PORTER

EDDIE MURPHY

FOREST WHITAKER

JAMIE FOXX

MICHAEL B. JORDAN

OMARI HARDWICK

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

ALEX HIBBERT

ASANTE BLACKK

JAHI DI’ALLO WINSTON

MARSAI MARTIN

MILES BROWN

STORM REID

BEST MOVIE

BAD BOYS FOR LIFE

DOLEMITE IS MY NAME

HARRIET

HOMECOMING: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ

JUST MERCY

QUEEN & SLIM

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

AJEÉ WILSON

CLARESSA SHIELDS

COCO GAUFF

NAOMI OSAKA

SERENA WILLIAMS

SIMONE BILES

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO

KAWHI LEONARD

LEBRON JAMES

ODELL BECKHAM JR.

PATRICK MAHOMES II

STEPHEN CURRY

BET HER AWARD

ALICIA KEYS

UNDERDOG

BEYONCÉ FT. BLUE IVY CARTER, WIZKID & SAINT JHN

BROWN SKIN GIRL

CIARA FT. LUPITA NYONG’O, ESTER DEAN, CITY GIRLS & LA LA

MELANIN

LAYTON GREENE

I CHOOSE

LIZZO FT. MISSY ELLIOT

TEMPO

RAPSODY FT. PJ MORTON

AFENI

VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD

CHRIS BROWN FT. DRAKE

NO GUIDANCE

DABABY

BOP

FUTURE FT. DRAKE

LIFE IS GOOD

MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. NICKI MINAJ

HOT GIRL SUMMER

RODDY RICCH

THE BOX

THE WEEKND

HEARTLESS

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)

INNOSS’B (DRC)

SHO MADJOZI (S. AFRICA)

DAVE (U.K.)

STORMZY (U.K.)

NINHO (FRANCE)

S.PRI NOIR (FRANCE)

VIEWERS’ CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT

REMA (NIGERIA)

SHA SHA (ZIMBABWE)

CELESTE (U.K.)

YOUNG T & BUGSEY (U.K.)

HATIK (FRANCE)

STACY (FRANCE)