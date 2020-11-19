A+E Studios is developing a limited series about the friendship between Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali, with NBA star Carmelo Anthony on board as an executive producer.

The eight-episode limited series, “Blood Brothers” (working title), is based on the 2016 book of the same name by Johnny Smith and Randy Roberts. The book tells the story of the real-life friendship between the two civil rights icons, and its eventual demise.

Anthony will executive produce via his Creative 7 banner with Asani Swann. Charles Murray will write the series.

“A+E Studios is honored to tell this provocative, untold story of the bond between Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X,” said Barry Jossen, President and Head of A+E Studios, and Tana Jamieson, Executive Vice President, Creative Affairs, A+E Studios. “Under the thoughtful guidance of our dear friend Charles Murray and an extraordinary group of executive producers, the series will add to the legacies of these two icons who left an indelible imprint on America.”

