NBA star Draymond Green has joined CNN as a contributor, a network spokesperson confirmed to TheWrap on Friday.

Green, who has been an outspoken advocate on issues related to racial justice and equality, appeared in his new contributor role on Friday’s “The Lead” with Jake Tapper, where he discussed the NBA strikes that have taken place this week in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

“I’m extremely proud of what my brothers in the bubble have accomplished over the last few days,” Green said, pointing to the social justice coalition, civic engagement ads and the voting centers that are being set up in arenas in response to the strikes. “When I look at that, the NBA has been leading this cause. I am proud to be a part of that and continue trying to help where we can.”

When asked about the change he wanted to see, Green said it was about “simple, basic human rights.”

“It’s holding these cops accountable that are killing unarmed Black people for no apparent reasons. They’re protected by all of these laws and they’re protected by these unions. That’s ridiculous,” he said. “Let’s change some of these laws, let’s stop the voter suppression taking up USPS mailboxes.”

Still, Draymond Green said he believed it was “very important” that the NBA, which expects to resume playoffs this weekend, continue playing.

“When you put it in terms of a concert, when a performer is on a stage, if you’re sitting in the nosebleeds, the only way you can hear that performer is because they have a microphone and they’re on the stage. And so if we leave our stage and we drop our microphone, we can no longer speak for those people that we are speaking for,” Green said. “If you look at it from a money and resource standpoint, there’s no surprise that tons of NBA guys, NBA teams and the league as a whole, contributes to the urban community, the Black community. I know I like to contribute as much as I possibly can. If we take those resources away, we’re taking resources away from ourselves to be able to continue this fight, and I don’t think that’s the right thing to do.”

