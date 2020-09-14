Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler reunited for an adorable reenactment of their 2004 classic movie “50 First Dates” on Monday, and let’s just say the last 16 years have made Lucy’s morning videotape a lot harder to comprehend.

The skit, part of Barrymore’s new talk show “The Drew Barrymore Show,” finds the pair right where they left off at the end of the beloved rom-com. Lucy (Barrymore), who has Amnesia, begins every day with a videotape from her husband, Henry (Sandler), explaining everything she needs to know about her life.

But in the year 2020, reality feels suspiciously like a sci-fi movie.

“You have a thing called Amnesia, and I am your husband. We have a daughter, and she’s about 40 now,” Sandler said in the clip. “I know it’s bananas, but I’m not done. It’s 2020, and we’re also in the middle of a pandemic, which is a terrible thing. Baseball games are now being played in front of cardboard people.”

“It sounds like you’re making this up,” Barrymore said with as much disbelief as just about anyone watching 2020 unfold in real-time.

“So to recap, 2020 is not great, Netflix is good, and you fart a lot in your sleep,” Sandler joked. “Drew, in all seriousness though, I want to just tell you this: I couldn’t honestly be more excited for you. You have your own show now.”

There’s even a little cameo from Ten Second Tom, as played by Allen Covert, who forgets everything 10 seconds after he learns it.

“Lucy has her own show now? That’s great. Who’s Lucy? And why is everyone outside wearing a mask?” he said.

But Sandler couldn’t resist getting all mushy about his longtime friend in a rare pause for seriousness.

“You are going to make people so happy every day, every time they see you,” he told Barrymore. “You are magic. The whole world feels it and I’m lucky that I know you so well. Love ya.”

Watch the heartwarming, nostalgia-filled clip above.