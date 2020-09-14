Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler reunited for an adorable reenactment of their 2004 classic movie “50 First Dates” on Monday, and let’s just say the last 16 years have made Lucy’s morning videotape a lot harder to comprehend.
The skit, part of Barrymore’s new talk show “The Drew Barrymore Show,” finds the pair right where they left off at the end of the beloved rom-com. Lucy (Barrymore), who has Amnesia, begins every day with a videotape from her husband, Henry (Sandler), explaining everything she needs to know about her life.
But in the year 2020, reality feels suspiciously like a sci-fi movie.
“You have a thing called Amnesia, and I am your husband. We have a daughter, and she’s about 40 now,” Sandler said in the clip. “I know it’s bananas, but I’m not done. It’s 2020, and we’re also in the middle of a pandemic, which is a terrible thing. Baseball games are now being played in front of cardboard people.”
“It sounds like you’re making this up,” Barrymore said with as much disbelief as just about anyone watching 2020 unfold in real-time.
“So to recap, 2020 is not great, Netflix is good, and you fart a lot in your sleep,” Sandler joked. “Drew, in all seriousness though, I want to just tell you this: I couldn’t honestly be more excited for you. You have your own show now.”
There’s even a little cameo from Ten Second Tom, as played by Allen Covert, who forgets everything 10 seconds after he learns it.
“Lucy has her own show now? That’s great. Who’s Lucy? And why is everyone outside wearing a mask?” he said.
But Sandler couldn’t resist getting all mushy about his longtime friend in a rare pause for seriousness.
“You are going to make people so happy every day, every time they see you,” he told Barrymore. “You are magic. The whole world feels it and I’m lucky that I know you so well. Love ya.”
Watch the heartwarming, nostalgia-filled clip above.
'Masked Singer' Season 4 Costumes: Here's Your First Look at Squiggly Monster, Jellyfish and More (Photos)
The wait is almost over for "The Masked Singer" fans, as the fourth season of Fox's wacky singing competition premieres Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 8/7c. And to get you even more hyped for the next round of the "whosungit?" guessing game, the broadcast network has revealed the costumes for all 16 contestants competing on Season 4. Click through TheWrap's gallery to see every one of them, from Squiggly Monster to Baby Alien.
Costume: Squiggly Monster We're not afraid of this goof.
Fox
Costume: Whatchamacallit Somehow they managed to top Thingamajig.
Fox
Costume: Popcorn She's already trying to butter us up.
Fox
Costume: Snow Owls The first-ever two-celebrity "Masked Singer" costume proves sometimes two heads are better than one.
Fox
Costume: Sun So bright we need shades.
Fox
Costume: Giraffe Possibly the tallest contestant we've ever seen. Unless they're walking on stilts, that is.
Fox
Costume: Dragon Straight fire.
Fox
Costume: Lips This mouth might be mighty performer.
Fox
Costume: Jellyfish So good it stings.
Fox
Costume: Crocodile What a snappy dresser.
Fox
Costume: Gremlin Wickedly cute.
Fox
Costume: Broccoli We're green with envy.
Fox
Costume: Baby Alien The cutest little puppet we've seen on TV since Baby Yoda.
Fox
Costume: Seahorse A shimmery, shiny masked singer.
Fox
Costume: Serpent Ssso awessssome.
Fox
