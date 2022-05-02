Drew Barrymore apologized Sunday for “making light” of Johnny Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard and the trial, which touches on the couple’s allegedly abusive relationship.

Barrymore broached the subject on Friday’s “The Drew Barrymore Show,” saying “It’s like one layer of crazy, it’s a seven-layer dip of insanity. I know that these are two people’s real lives and I know what it’s like to have your life put out in public,” Barrymore said.

“I understand all the feelings, but they are actually offering up this information that nobody had to know. This is crazy!” she added, referring to the live-streamed trial that began on April 11 and included lengthy testimony from Depp, as well as others weighing in on past events.

Viewers expressed offense at Barrymore’s comments, prompting her to post an apology video on Instagram Sunday.

“It has come to my attention that I have offended people with making light of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, and for that I just want to deeply apologize and appreciate everyone who spoke out because this can be a teachable moment for me and how I move forward and how I conduct myself,” Barrymore began.

“All I want to do is be a good person,” she added. “I can be a more thoughtful and better person moving forward because all I want to do is be a good person and I very much appreciate the depth of this and I will grow and change from it…And I thank everyone [for] helping me grow along the way and teaching me. Thank you.”

Barrymore’s apology video can be watched here.