How to Watch the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial Online

The high profile court case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is due to kick off on Monday, April 11, and the trial is indeed being televised.

Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation, claiming she damaged his reputation when she went public with her experience with domestic violence in an op-ed published in The Washington Post in December 2018. While Depp wasn’t named in the article, he claims in his lawsuit that it implied he abused her, which he says negatively impacted his career.

Depp and Heard married in 2015 but split in May 2016, when Heard sought a domestic violence restraining order against him and accused him of abusing her. Depp denied the claims, and the two settled their divorce out of court in August 2016.

This latest trial follows on the heels of a trial in London, in which Depp sued the British tabloid The Sun for calling him a “wife-beater.” The actor lost the case, for which Heard testified.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor originally filed this lawsuit against Heard for defamation in March 2019, and the trial is formally kicking off in Fairfax, Virginia on April 11. Here’s how to watch it.

Is the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial on TV?

Yes, the trial will be airing live on Court TV with a team of on-air anchors that includes Vinnie Politan, Julie Grant, Michael Ayala, Ted Rowlands and Ashley Willcott, plus correspondents Julia Jenaé, Chanley Painter and Joy Lim Nakrin.

Is the Trial Streaming?

You can watch the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial online over at Court TV’s website, but it is not available on YouTube or any major streaming platforms.