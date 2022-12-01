We've Got Hollywood Covered
FX Orders Animated Monster Hunter Pilot ‘The Trenches’ From Drew Goddard

The series will be centered on a family of monster hunters

| December 1, 2022 @ 12:30 PM
drew goddard

FX Networks has just put in an order for a new pilot series entitled “The Trenches.” The half-hour comedy was written by Drew Goddard (“Bad Times at the El Royale”). 

“Trenches” tells the story of a modern family of monster hunters, per a press release. Goddard is set to serve as executive producer, alongside Sarah Esberg of Goddard Textiles. It will be produced by 20th Television Animation.

The project comes as part of Goddard’s overall deal with ABC Signature. Animation services for the project’s pilot will be provided bye Floyd County Productions. 

Goddard, is an Oscar and Emmy-nominated film and television screenwriter, director and producer. Some of his most popular projects includes “World War Z,” “Cloverfield,” “The Martian,” “Buffy The Vampire Slayer,” “Angel,” “Daredevil,” “Alias,” “The Good Place” and more.

Goddard is represented by UTA and Hansen Jacob.