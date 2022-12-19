Drew Griffin, Award-Winning Investigative Journalist for CNN, Dies at 60

Drew Griffin, the award-winning CNN senior investigative correspondent who worked on hundreds of stories and documentaries over nearly two decades, has died, the network said Monday. He was 60.

Griffin died Saturday after a long battle with cancer, his family said. CNN said he kept his illness private from co-workers and worked until his death.

“Drew’s death is a devastating loss to CNN and our entire profession,” said CNN CEO Chris Licht in a note to staff. “A highly acclaimed investigative journalist, Drew’s work had incredible impact and embodied the mission of this organization in every way.”

Griffin’s reporting was behind several CNN awards, including Emmys, Peabodys and Murrows.

“Fearless and artful at the same time, he knew how to push a story forward to its limits, but also tell it in a way that would make everyone understand,” said CNN’s executive vice president of programming Michael Bass.

Griffin had a reputation for getting reluctant sources to open up about stories he was reporting.

“How many times has he chased an unwilling interviewee?” Bass said. “How many times has he spoken truth to power? How many times has he made a difference on something important … It was an honor to be his colleague and to be witness to his work and the ways it changed the world.”