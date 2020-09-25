The Scottish softie? Immediately following his huge WrestleMania 36 win over Brock Lesnar, new WWE Champion Drew McIntyre (real name Drew Galloway) Zoomed with his family in Scotland. The touching video call was recorded for the upcoming “WWE 24” installment “Drew McIntyre: The Chosen One,” but before WWE Network debuts the latest episode of its documentary series, TheWrap can share the clip.

Warning: You will fall in love with Drew’s dad, Andy Galloway, the ultimate babyface. (That’s the professional wrestling term for a good guy.)

Watch our exclusive sneak peek via the video above.

Drew McIntyre, who was formerly known as the Scottish Psychopath during his days as a heel (the pro-wrestling term for a bad guy), will defend his WWE Championship this Sunday against Randy Orton at the “Clash of Champions” pay-per-view. The event begins at 7 p.m. ET on WWE Network.

NXT – er, next — Sunday, following the streaming service’s latest “NXT Takeover” PPV, “WWE 24 Drew McIntyre: The Chosen One” debuts. The episode will become available on-demand on WWE Network beginning Sunday at 10 a.m. ET.

Below is WWE Network’s description of “WWE 24 Drew McIntyre: The Chosen One.”

Witness the culmination of a lifelong journey, as WWE Network Documentaries brings an unparalleled all-access look at the ascent of the first ever British WWE Champion in “WWE 24 Drew McIntyre: The Chosen One.” From his humble beginnings in Ayr, Scotland, Drew McIntyre worked tirelessly to make his dreams of WWE superstardom into a reality. Helping to build the Scottish wrestling scene, and taking the British wrestling world by storm, the standout Superstar quickly rose through the WWE ranks and seemed to be living up to his billing as ‘The Chosen One.” However, his fall was as swift as his rise, as personal loss and issues off-camera derailed his momentum, and ultimately led to his unceremonious firing from WWE. By getting back to his roots, and with the help of his friends and family, Drew McIntyre reinvented himself into the Superstar he had always envisioned, and rediscovered the passion needed to earn himself a second chance at WWE glory. Featuring never before seen footage from McIntyre’s childhood and throughout his tumultuous career, WWE Network Documentaries presents “WWE 24 Drew McIntyre: The Chosen One,” an in-depth look at the turbulent quest for a crowning moment that almost never was.