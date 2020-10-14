HGTV’s ‘Brother vs Brother’ Season 7: And the Winner Is…

The real-estate market has spoken, and Drew Scott has won Season 7 of HGTV’s “Brother vs. Brother.”

Drew Scott made a net profit of $1.4 million on his Hancock Park house flip in Los Angeles, California. Twin brother Jonathan made a net profit of $1.2 million on his own flip.

Jonathan Scott actually bought, renovated and sold the house directly next door (appropriately nicknamed “The House Next Door”) to his twin brother Drew’s and sister-in-law Linda’s real home in the historic and ritzy neighborhood. Drew’s project for the competition, dubbed “The Corner Chateau,” was just down the street a few blocks.

Both brothers had budgeted $2 million for renovations. Jonathan went $40,000 over; Drew went $50,000 over budget.

Drew purchased his for $2.35 million and sold it for $5.8 million. Jonathan bought his house for $2.4 million and sold it for $5.64 million.

They each received multiple offers, but in the end, the competition was won by the widest margin in series history. (That makes sense, these were the most expensive homes the guys have flipped thus far.)

Prior to Wednesday’s season finale, Drew won weekly competitions for renovating the master bedrooms/bathrooms and bonus spaces. Big brother (OK, so by a few minutes) Jonathan won the weeks they worked on living rooms, kitchens and guest bedrooms/bathrooms.

On Wednesday, the Property Brothers renovated their respective outdoor spaces. Jonathan put in a pool, Drew did not.

While the real-estate market ultimately judged the finale, Breegan Jane, Maureen McCormick, Jasmine Roth, Orlando Soria (twice) and Dan Vickery judged the previous weekly competitions.

All proceeds from the this season’s “Brother vs. Brother” home sales will go to Turn Up! Fight Hunger.