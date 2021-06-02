Drew Tappon to Oversee Unscripted and Specials for OWN

Drew Tappon has joined OWN as the head of unscripted development for programming and specials. He will report to OWN president Tina Perry.

“Drew is one of the most talented creatives in the industry having developed and produced some of the biggest unscripted hits on television,” Perry said. “I am beyond excited to have him join OWN to bring his expertise to our growing lineup of dynamic series.”

“I can’t wait to join the team at OWN and help continue its growth,” Tappon said. “Working with the unscripted community to forge new programming for the network is the chance of a lifetime.”

Tappon joins OWN from 495 Productions where he was Chief Creative Officer overseeing all creative elements for the prolific production company known for reality programming including “Peace of Mind with Taraji P. Henson,” “Jersey Shore,” “Floribama Shore,” “A Double Shot at Love” and “Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.”

Prior to joining 495 Productions, Tappon was the senior vice president of nonfiction/alternative programming for A&E where he oversaw multiple series including the Emmy award-winning series “Born this Way,” which followed the lives of young people with Down syndrome.

Before working at A&E, Tappon developed content for Warner Horizon Television including “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette,” “The Voice,” “America’s Best Dance Crew” and “High School Reunion.”

Tappon was also previously the Senior Vice President, Original Programming & Series Development for MTV.