‘Drunk History’ Canceled by Comedy Central, Will Not Finish Season 7 Production
Move makes way for more adult animation at cable channel, which is rebooting “Beavis and Butthead” and “Ren & Stimpy”
Tony Maglio | August 20, 2020 @ 6:28 AM
Last Updated: August 20, 2020 @ 7:05 AM
Comedy Central has canceled “Drunk History” amid a production hiatus for its previously ordered seventh season. Series creator Derek Waters isn’t going anywhere though: Waters has a first-look deal with the ViacomCBS-owned cable channel.
The cancellation of the remainder of Season 7 will make room for more adult animation on Comedy Central, a person with knowledge of the decision told TheWrap.
Comedy Central is rebooting “Beavis and Butthead” and “The Ren & Stimpy Show.”
Since no Season 7 episodes fully completed production before the cancellation, “Drunk History” will de facto end with the previously aired Season 6.
Waters and Comedy Central are currently pushing that sixth season of “Drunk History” for the 2020 Emmys.
Don’t laugh (except at the terrific show): “Drunk History” currently has one Emmy win — for costumes, in 2015. It has been nominated Outstanding Variety Sketch Series each year since 2015. That trend continued this year. It is also again nominated for its costumes, as well as for production design.
All told, “Drunk History” has received 17 Emmy nominations since launching in 2013.
“Drunk History,” which tallied 72 tipsy (to bombed) episodes, also counts Will Ferrell and Adam McKay among its executive producers. The series followed a unique and fun format: Waters would get a celebrity drunk and that person would (try to) recap a famous moment in history. Other famous actors would play out the ridiculousness in a reenactment format.
