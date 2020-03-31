Dua Lipa’s Virtual ‘Late Late Show’ Performance of ‘Don’t Start Now’ Proves We’re All Doing Zoom Wrong (Video)

She has BACKUP DANCERS

| March 31, 2020 @ 8:01 AM Last Updated: March 31, 2020 @ 8:04 AM

James Corden hosted his first at-home edition of “The Late Late Show” on Monday, joining the isolation programming game a little later than some of his late-night colleagues like Samantha Bee, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers, who have been keeping their shows going from their respective abodes for a couple of weeks now.

But boy, when Corden joined the quarantine party did he bring his A-game, including a virtual performance from Dua Lipa, who proved we’ve all been doing this Zoom thing wrong.

In the clip above from Corden’s “Homefest” version of his CBS late-night show, Dua Lipa joins Corden via video chat from London and then she is joined by MANY of her friends as she croons “Don’t Start Now,” a popular track from her new album “Future Nostalgia.”

The English singer’s buddies do everything from offer backup vocals to backup dance moves while she belts out the lyrics. Honestly, this Zoom session rivals the production quality of some music videos we’ve seen, so you should take a cue from Dua Lipa when hosting your next video chat with your friends while you’re all in quarantine mode. Unless you can’t sing or dance — then we don’t recommend you subjecting anyone to that.

Watch the video above.

