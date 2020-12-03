‘DuckTales’ Reboot Canceled After 3 Seasons at Disney XD

The “DuckTales” reboot will end after its currently airing third season on Disney XD, with the “epic season finale” set for next year.

“The talented creative team, led by Matt Youngberg and Francisco Angones, have delivered exceptional storytelling with uniquely reimagined characters for three seasons of 75 episodes and more than 15 shorts,” a Disney spokesperson told TheWrap. “While physical production is wrapping, ‘DuckTales’ continues to be available on Disney Channels and Disney+ around the world and fans will get an epic season finale in 2021.”

The “DuckTales” reboot premiered on Disney XD in 2017. The animated series boasts a voice cast that includes David Tennant as Scrooge McDuck, Danny Pudi as Huey Duck, Ben Schwartz as Dewey Duck, Bobby Moynihan as Louie Duck, Kate Micucci as Webbigail “Webby” Vanderquack, Beck Bennett as Launchpad McQuack, Toks Olagundoye as Mrs. Beakley and Tony Anselmo as Donald Duck.

The show is based on the Emmy Award-winning ’80s children’s series of the same name and chronicled “the high-flying adventures of Duckburg’s most famous trillionaire Scrooge McDuck; his mischief-making triplet grandnephews, Huey, Dewey and Louie; temperamental nephew, Donald Duck; and the trusted McDuck Manor team: big-hearted, fearless chauffer/pilot Launchpad McQuack, no-nonsense housekeeper Mrs. Beakley and Mrs. Beakley’s granddaughter, Webby Vanderquack, resident adventurer and the triplet’s fierce friend.”

Notable guest stars include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jim Rash, Julie Bowen, Allison Janney, Jameela Jamil, Jason Mantzoukas, Giancarlo Esposito and Don Cheadle, among many others.

“DuckTales” is executive produced by Matt Youngberg with Francisco Angones as co-executive producer and story editor. Sean Jimenez is the art director for the series, which hails from Disney Television Animation.

Collider first reported the news that “DuckTales” had been canceled.