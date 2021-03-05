Steven Spielberg is teaming with “Stranger Things” creators Matt and Ross Duffer to adapt Stephen King’s “The Talisman” as a series for Netflix.

“Talisman” will be produced by Spielberg’s Amblin Television and Paramount Television Studios, with the Duffer Brothers on board as executive producers. Curtis Gwinn, a writer/executive producer on “Stranger Things,” will write the series and serve as showrunner.

“The Talisman” centers on 12-year-old Jack Sawyer, who sets off on an epic fantasy road-trip to save his dying mother’s life. To do so, he must find the Talisman, a powerful relic that can heal her and save the world. Jack’s quest criss-crosses two realities — the America we know and its dangerous, fantasy-world twin, “The Territories.”

King co-wrote “The Talisman” with Peter Straub in 1984. King will executive produce with Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey from Amblin Television. Todd Cohen will oversee the day-to-day development of the project for Amblin Television, along with Frank and Falvey.

Spielberg, apparently, has held the rights to adapt the novel for quite a while. It’s the latest of King’s many works to be adapted in recent years. CBS All Access (now Paramount+) recently wrapped a limited series adaptation of “The Stand.”

