Warner Bros. and Legendary’s “Dune: Part Two” is off and running at the box office, earning a strong $12 million from Thursday preview screenings as it is expected to earn a $70 million-plus domestic start this weekend.

Comparisons to recent Thursday previews are not exact as that figure for “Dune 2” includes a Feb. 25 advance Imax screening that brought in $2 million, but it is above the $10.5 million that “Oppenheimer” earned in Thursday previews last July before earning an $82.4 million opening weekend. It’s also more than double the $5.1 million preview total that the first “Dune” earned in October 2021.