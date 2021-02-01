‘Saved by the Bell’ Stars and More Mourn Dustin ‘Screech’ Diamond: ‘A True Comedic Genius’

Stars and fans of “Saved by the Bell” paid tribute on Monday to Dustin Diamond, who rose to fame and iconic pop culture status playing the geeky Samuel “Screech” Powers on the 1980s sitcom. Diamond died Monday at 44 from terminal brain cancer.

“Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dustin Diamond, a true comedic genius. My sincere condolences to his family and friends,” former co-star Mark-Paul Gosselaar tweeted. “Looking back at or time working together, I will miss those raw, brilliant sparks that only he was able to produce. A pie in your face, my comrade.”

Another “Saved by the Bell” alum, Mario Lopez, shared a photo from when his friend dropped by “Extra” a few years ago.”Dustin, you will be missed my man. The fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted. Prayers for your family will continue on.”

Tiffani Theissen, who played girl-next-door Kelly Kapowski on the series, tweeted: “I am deeply saddened by the news of my old co-star @realdustindiamond passing. Life is extremely fragile and it’s something we should never take for granted.”

Diamond was one of the original cast members on the high school-set series, which followed the show from its predecessor “Good Morning Miss Bliss” and paved the way to a sequel, “Saved by the Bell: The New Class,” as well as a reboot that just launched on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming network.

His former cast members were among those who took to social media to pay tribute.

Dustin Diamond brought so much joy to so many people for years. I wish he could have had a second act where he turned everything around. — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) February 1, 2021

Our hearts go out to the family, friends and fans of actor #DustinDiamond who passed away today at the age of 44 after a short battle with cancer. pic.twitter.com/YqiU3iB3VR — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) February 1, 2021

Oh man, #DustinDiamond…You lived a complicated public life, but privately you were sweet, nice guy. On #JaneWhite you ad-libbed some of the funniest stuff on set. Thanks for making us all laugh. (pics are from the film). #RIP pic.twitter.com/b0cs2Me4WW — David Michael Latt (@DavidMLatt) February 1, 2021

Saved By The Bell was a big part of a lot of our lives. From JFK to Bayside. Dustin Diamond made Screech an icon. RIP Legend pic.twitter.com/EMsClyJtd8 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 1, 2021

Screech had the best wardrobe!

RIP Dustin Diamond 🔔 pic.twitter.com/aFCL5rnROr — Georgie Beerman (@GeorgieBeerman) February 1, 2021

I’m not one to ask for celeb photos, but I made it my mission to get one with Dustin Diamond aka Screech Powers when he visited us @ABC. RIP to an icon of my 90’s Saturday mornings. pic.twitter.com/po3qJfaUO4 — Alyssa Newcomb (@AlyssaNewcomb) February 1, 2021