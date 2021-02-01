Go Pro Today

‘Saved by the Bell’ Stars and More Mourn Dustin ‘Screech’ Diamond: ‘A True Comedic Genius’

The actor died Monday from cancer

| February 1, 2021 @ 12:30 PM Last Updated: February 1, 2021 @ 12:31 PM
Dustin Diamond

Getty Images

Stars and fans of “Saved by the Bell” paid tribute on Monday to Dustin Diamond, who rose to fame and iconic pop culture status playing the geeky Samuel “Screech” Powers on the 1980s sitcom. Diamond died Monday at 44 from terminal brain cancer.

“Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dustin Diamond, a true comedic genius. My sincere condolences to his family and friends,” former co-star Mark-Paul Gosselaar tweeted. “Looking back at or time working together, I will miss those raw, brilliant sparks that only he was able to produce. A pie in your face, my comrade.”

Another “Saved by the Bell” alum, Mario Lopez, shared a photo from when his friend dropped by “Extra” a few years ago.”Dustin, you will be missed my man. The fragility of this life is something never to be taken for granted. Prayers for your family will continue on.”

Also Read: Dustin Diamond, Screech From 'Saved by the Bell,' Dies at 44

Tiffani Theissen, who played girl-next-door Kelly Kapowski on the series, tweeted: “I am deeply saddened by the news of my old co-star @realdustindiamond passing. Life is extremely fragile and it’s something we should never take for granted.”

Diamond was one of the original cast members on the high school-set series, which followed the show from its predecessor “Good Morning Miss Bliss” and paved the way to a sequel, “Saved by the Bell: The New Class,” as well as a reboot that just launched on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming network.

His former cast members were among those who took to social media to pay tribute.

See more reactions below.

Related Content