Dustin Johnson had virtually no chance to force a playoff with Jon Rahm at golf’s BMW Championship on Sunday, especially after his tee shot at 18 found the rough.

But then, a miracle happened on NBC.

D.J. needed a birdie at the 18th hole to tie Rahm, who was in the clubhouse with the lead. (OK, really Rahm was actually staying loose on the driving range following his round.)

From a precarious position, Dustin Johnson hit a very good second shot, but a hard bounce left him pretty far from — and well above — the hole. Any amateur golfer who has ever tried to make a downhill putt knows how difficult getting the speed right can be — and then add in the length and winding nature of Sunday’s tricky hole location.

No matter: Johnson’s line and his touch were perfect.

Check out Johnson’s clutch putt via the video below. And listen to that roar. The sound was quite something considering there are no actual galleries (the golf term for a group of fans, particularly those who would ordinarily gather in the grandstand surround the 18th green) due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Unfortunately, the American’s instant momentum was short-lived, and what would have been a legendary moment in the game was likely lost to history as Rahm won the sudden-death playoff on the very first hole, posting a 3 to Johnson’s 4 on a re-play of the 18th hole.

Dustin Johnson, who entered the final round tied for first place with Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama, shot a 67 on Sunday. Rahm posted a 64.

In addition to bragging rights, a trophy and some positioning as the FedEx Cup Playoffs continue, Rahm’s sudden-death win was essentially worth $700,000, as first place took home $1.710 million and second pocketed $1.026 million.

The 2020 BMW Championship took place at the Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, Ill.