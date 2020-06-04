Dwayne Johnson Asks ‘Where Is Our Leader?’ in Impassioned Black Lives Matter Speech (Video)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson delivered a passionate speech Thursday in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and our nation’s ongoing protests over racial injustice.

“Where are you?” Johnson asked. “Where is our leader?”

That sentiment echoed throughout the speech, serving the same purpose as a song’s catchy chorus — or if we may, a tagline on a well-written professional wrestling promo.

Also Read: Watch John Boyega's Passionate Speech at Black Lives Matter London Rally: 'We Have Always Been Important' (Video)

“Of course, all lives matter. Every single one,” Johnson said in the more than 8-minute video he posted to Twitter just after midnight on the east coast. “We as Americans, we believe in inclusivity, we believe in acceptance, we believe in human rights, we believe in equality for all — that’s what we believe in. So, of course, all lives matter, but in this moment right now, this defining, pivotal, explosive moment where our country is down on its knees — the floorboards of this country are becoming unhinged — in this moment, we must say the words ‘Black Lives Matter.'”

“You would be surprised how people in pain respond when you say to them, ‘I care about you,'” Johnson, who said he is “frustrated,” “disappointed” and “angry,” suggested. “When you say to them, ‘I’m listening to you.'”

The “Titan Games” host never mentioned President Trump by name. It seemed Johnson was at times speaking about Trump and at other times asking for someone — anyone — to step up and lead.

Also Read: Seth Rogen Has Fun Swearing at Instagram Followers Who Disagree With His Support for Black Lives Matter

“As we continue to wait for that leader to emerge, I recommend to all of you that we must become the leaders we’re looking for,” Johnson said.

“The process to change has already begun. You can feel it,” he added. “Change is happening. It’s going to take time, we’re going to get beat up, we’re going to take our lumps. There’s going to be blood. The process of change has already begun. You guys stay strong, we got this.”

Watch the video below.