Basketball Hall of Famer Dwight Howard Signs With Innovative

NBA Hall of Famer, global basketball icon and multi-hyphenate Dwight Howard has signed with Innovative Artists Entertainment, the agency announced on Tuesday.

Howard, affectionately known as “Superman,” is an NBA champion, Olympic gold medalist, eight-time NBA All-Star, eight-time All-NBA Team honoree, five-time All-Defensive Team member and three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

The athlete has appeared on television, including on “black-ish” for ABC, “Never Have I Ever” for Netflix and “The Odd Couple” for CBS, and in films such as “The Equalizer 2” and “Just Wright.” He also competed on the 33rd season of “Dancing With the Stars,” the sixth season of “The Masked Singer” as Octopus and finished third on “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

Howard hosts the podcast “Above The Rim With DH12,” where he leads candid conversations across sports, culture and lifestyle, and is currently developing a documentary with Hearst that offers an intimate look at his career and evolution.

He will continue to be managed by The Gym Agency. Mujaahid (Mu) Abdul-Baasit, Howard’s manager and business partner at the agency, collaborates with him across a diverse portfolio of ventures, including their “Out of the Box” production and media company.

The news is on the heels of Innovative continuing its expansion into sports. They announced in March that private equity firm Coral Tree Partners had assumed a minority stake in the agency, and at that time, the company rebranded all departments under the singular brand name Innovative Artists Entertainment.