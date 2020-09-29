DWTS Carole Baskin

ABC

Ratings: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Tops Monday With Disney Night and Carole Baskin Elimination

by and | September 29, 2020 @ 8:32 AM

ABC’s “Emergency Call” debut has some life

ABC won Monday’s primetime in TV ratings thanks to “Dancing With the Stars” Disney Night and the elimination of fan-favorite (or least favorite, depending on your taste) contestant Carole Baskin. At 10 o’clock, the decent series premiere of Luke Wilson’s new unscripted show “Emergency Call” helped add to the broadcaster’s victory.

NBC aired Game 6 of the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, when the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Dallas Stars to clinch the trophy. The network came in second place.

And then there was a four-way tie.

Also Read: 'The Simpsons' Season 32 Premiere Doubles Last Fall's Debut in TV Ratings Thanks to NFL Lead-In

ABC was first in ratings with a 1.0 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.1 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Dancing With the Stars” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. drew a 1.1/7 and 7 million viewers. At 10, “Emergency Call” debuted to a 0.7/4 and 4.3 million viewers.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.8/4 and in viewers with 2.9 million, airing the hockey clincher.

Fox, CBS, Univision and Telemundo all tied for third in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. Fox was third in total viewers with 2.2 million, CBS was fourth with 2.1 million, Univision was fifth with 1.1 million and Telemundo was sixth with 1 million.

Also Read: Coronavirus Has Dismantled This Year's Premiere Week Ratings - Who's Taken the Biggest Hit?

For Fox, “L.A.’s Finest” at 8 had a 0.4/2 and 2.3 million viewers. At 9, “Filthy Rich” settled for a 0.3/2 and 2.1 million viewers.

For CBS, following reruns, “Love Island” at 9 got a 0.4/2 and 1.8 million viewers. At 10, “Manhunt: Deadly Games” received a 0.2/1 and 1.4 million viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 556,000. The network aired Night 2 of the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

  • fall premiere dates 2020 Fox/ABC/Amazon/FX
  • Teen Mom 2 MTV
  • 16 and Recovering - MTV MTV
  • Transplant - Season 1 NBC
  • House of Payne BET
  • Assisted Living BET
  • AP Bio Season 3 Peacock
  • HBO Max
  • Away Hilary Swank Netflix
  • Noughts and Crosses Peacock
  • Stormfront Aya Cash The Boys Season 2 Amazon Prime Video
  • Viola Davis and husband OWN
  • Method Man in Power Book II: Ghost Starz
  • American Ninja Warrior - season 11 NBC
  • LA's Finest - Season 1 - Episode 101 Spectrum Originals
  • Woke Lamorne Morris Hulu
  • Madison Reyes in "Julie and the Phantoms" on Netflix Netflix
  • The Duchess Netflix
  • our cartoon president trump colbert showtime Showtime
  • Dancing With the Stars ABC
  • The Third Day HBO
  • We Are Who We Are HBO
  • Enslaved Epix
  • Comedy Central
  • Challenger_ Final Flight Netflix
  • FXX
  • Departure - Season 1 Peacock
  • The Great Pottery Throw Down HBO Max
  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Hulu
  • Pen15 Hulu
  • Ratched Sarah Paulson Netflix
  • Worlds Funniest Animals The CW
  • LA's Finest Fox
  • filthy rich Fox
  • Nick Cannon Masked Singer Fox
  • I Can See Your Voice Fox
  • Rainn Wilson Utopia Amazon
  • A Wilderness of Error FX
  • Simpsons Fox
  • Bless the Harts Fox
  • Bobs Burgers Fox
  • Showtime
  • Family Guy Fox
  • Fargo Year 4 - Chris Rock FX
  • The Weakest Link - Season 1 NBC
  • Gangs of London AMC
  • Salisbury Poisonings AMC
  • Monsterland Getty
  • Emily in Paris Netflix
  • Undercover Boss CBS
  • Warrior
  • snl saturday night live weekend update michael che on stay at home protesters NBC
  • Pandora
  • Ethan Hawke Good Lord Bird Showtime Showtime
  • britannia Epix
  • The Walking Dead World Beyond AMC
  • Soulmates AMC
  • Swamp Thing DC Universe
  • Ellen's Game of Games - Season 2 NBC
  • NEXT Fox
  • Devils Patrick Dempsey The CW
  • Coroner The CW
  • Supernatural The CW
  • Connecting - Season 1 NBC
  • CW - The Outpost The CW
  • Disney+
  • Haunting of Bly Manor Netflix
  • fear the walking dead ftwd season 6 premiere and trailer AMC
  • CLARE CRAWLEY bachelorette ABC
  • Tell Me a Story The CW
  • The Amazing Race CBS
  • Sistas BET
  • Star Trek Discovery Season 3 CBS All Access
  • Helstrom Hulu Comic-Con at Home San Diego Comic-Con Trailer Hulu
  • Grand Army Netflix
  • Shark Tank ABC
  • ABC
  • Getty
  • Who Wants to Be a Millionaire ABC
  • Card Sharks ABC
  • Unsolved Mysteries Netflix
  • The Voice NBC
  • The Goldbergs ABC
  • The Conners ABC
  • Blackish ABC
  • Queens Gambit Netflix
  • The Undoing HBO
  • American Housewife ABC
  • Superstore - Season 4 NBC
  • Mandalorian Disney+
  • The Good Doctor ABC
  • A Teacher Kate Mara FX on Hulu
  • NBC
  • Chicago Med - Season 4 NBC
  • Chicago Fire - Season 7 NBC
  • Chicago P.D. - Season 6 NBC
  • Station 19 ABC
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit - Season 21 NBC
  • ELLEN POMPEO Greys Anatomy ABC
  • The Blacklist Red NBC
  • the crown season 3 queen elizabeth conspiracy theories harold wilson anthony blunt russian Netflix
  • Kylie Bunbury ABC
  • For Life ABC
  • A Million Little Things ABC
  • Animaniacs Hulu
  • The Stand CBS All Access
1 of 106

Here’s when 105 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Fall has arrived and chances are the season will see everyone still staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.

For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.

Also Read: ‘The Masked Singer’ Pulled Off Its Pandemic Season With Animation, Fan Voting and a Baby Alien

View In Gallery

Jennifer Maas

Jennifer Maas

TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • @jmaas421

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

