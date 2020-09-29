ABC’s “Emergency Call” debut has some life
ABC won Monday’s primetime in TV ratings thanks to “Dancing With the Stars” Disney Night and the elimination of fan-favorite (or least favorite, depending on your taste) contestant Carole Baskin. At 10 o’clock, the decent series premiere of Luke Wilson’s new unscripted show “Emergency Call” helped add to the broadcaster’s victory.
NBC aired Game 6 of the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, when the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Dallas Stars to clinch the trophy. The network came in second place.
And then there was a four-way tie.
Also Read: 'The Simpsons' Season 32 Premiere Doubles Last Fall's Debut in TV Ratings Thanks to NFL Lead-In
ABC was first in ratings with a 1.0 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 6.1 million, according to preliminary numbers. “Dancing With the Stars” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. drew a 1.1/7 and 7 million viewers. At 10, “Emergency Call” debuted to a 0.7/4 and 4.3 million viewers.
NBC was second in ratings with a 0.8/4 and in viewers with 2.9 million, airing the hockey clincher.
Fox, CBS, Univision and Telemundo all tied for third in ratings, each with a 0.3/2. Fox was third in total viewers with 2.2 million, CBS was fourth with 2.1 million, Univision was fifth with 1.1 million and Telemundo was sixth with 1 million.
Also Read: Coronavirus Has Dismantled This Year's Premiere Week Ratings - Who's Taken the Biggest Hit?
For Fox, “L.A.’s Finest” at 8 had a 0.4/2 and 2.3 million viewers. At 9, “Filthy Rich” settled for a 0.3/2 and 2.1 million viewers.
For CBS, following reruns, “Love Island” at 9 got a 0.4/2 and 1.8 million viewers. At 10, “Manhunt: Deadly Games” received a 0.2/1 and 1.4 million viewers.
The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 556,000. The network aired Night 2 of the iHeartRadio Music Festival.
Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)
Fall has arrived and chances are the season will see everyone still staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.
For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.
Also Read: ‘The Masked Singer’ Pulled Off Its Pandemic Season With Animation, Fan Voting and a Baby Alien Fox/ABC/Amazon/FX
Series: "Teen Mom 2" Net: MTV Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 1 Time: 8 p.m. MTV
Series: "16 and Recovering" Net: MTV Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 1 Time: 9 p.m. MTV
Series: "Transplant" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 1 Time: 10 p.m. NBC
Series: "House of Payne" Net: BET Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 2 Time: 8 p.m. BET
Series: "Assisted Living" Net: BET Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 2 Time: 9 p.m. BET
Series: "A.P. Bio" Net: Peacock Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 3 Time: N/A Peacock
Series: "Raised by Wolves" Net: HBO Max Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 3 Time: N/A HBO Max
Series: "Away" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 4 Time: N/A Netflix
Series: "Noughts + Crosses" Net: Peacock Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 4 Time: N/A Peacock
Series: "The Boys" Net: Amazon Prime Video Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 4 Time: N/A Amazon Prime Video
Series: "Black Love" Net: OWN Premiere Date: Saturday, Sept. 5 Time: 9 p.m. OWN
Series: "Power Book II: Ghost" Net: Starz Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 6 Time: 9 p.m. Starz
Series: "American Ninja Warrior" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 7 Time: 8 p.m. NBC
Series: "L.A's Finest" Net: Spectrum Originals Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 9 Time: N/A Spectrum Originals
Series: "Woke" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 9 Time: N/A Hulu
Series: "Julie and the Phantoms" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 10 Time: N/A Netflix
Series: "The Duchess" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 11 Time: N/A Netflix
Series: "Our Cartoon President" Net: Showtime Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 13 Time: 8:30 p.m. Showtime
Series: "Dancing With the Stars" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 14 Time: 8 p.m. ABC
Series: "The Third Day" Net: HBO Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 14 Time: 9 p.m. HBO
Series: "We Are Who We Are" Net: HBO Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 14 Time: 10 p.m. HBO
Series: "Enslaved" Net: Epix Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 14 Time: 10 p.m. Epix
Series: "Tosh.0" Net: Comedy Central Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 15 Time: 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Series: "Challenger: The Final Flight" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 16 Time: N/A Netflix
Series: "Archer" Net: FXX Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 16 Time: 10 p.m. FXX
Series: "Departure" Net: Peacock Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 17 Time: N/A Peacock
Series: "The Great Pottery Throw Down" Net: HBO Max Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 17 Time: N/A HBO Max
Series: "Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 18 Time: N/A Hulu
Series: "Pen15" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 18 Time: N/A Hulu
Series: "Ratched" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 18 Time: N/A Netflix
Series: "World's Funniest Animals" Net: The CW Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 18 Time: 9 p.m. The CW
Series: "L.A.'s Finest"* Net: Fox Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 21 Time: 8 p.m. *Broadcast debut of Spectrum Originals series' first season Fox
Series: "Filthy Rich" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 21 Time: 9 p.m. Fox
Series: "The Masked Singer" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 23 Time: 8 p.m. Fox
Series: "I Can See Your Voice" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 23 Time: 9 p.m. Fox
Series: "Utopia" Net: Amazon Prime Video Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 25 Time: N/A Amazon
Series: "A Wilderness of Error" Net: FX Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 25 Time: 8 p.m. FX
Series: "The Simpsons" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time: 8 p.m. Fox
Series: "Bless the Harts" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time: 8:30 p.m. Fox
Series: "Bob's Burgers" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time: 9 p.m. Fox
Series: "The Comey Rule" Net: Showtime Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time: 9 p.m. Showtime
Series: "Family Guy" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time: 9:30 p.m. Fox
Series: "Fargo" Net: FX Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27 Time: 10 p.m. FX
Series: "Weakest Link" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 29 Time: 8 p.m. NBC
Series: "Gangs of London" Net: AMC+ Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 1 Time: N/A AMC
Series: "The Salisbury Poisonings" Net: AMC+ Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 1 Time: N/A AMC
Series: "Monsterland" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 2 Time: N/A Getty
Series: "Emily in Paris" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 2 Time: N/A Netflix
Series: "Undercover Boss" Net: CBS Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 2 Time: 9 p.m. CBS
Series: "Warrior" Net: Cinemax Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 2 Time: 10 p.m.
Series: "Saturday Night Live" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Saturday, Oct. 3 Time: 11:30 p.m. NBC
Series: "Pandora" Net: The CW Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 4 Time: 8 p.m.
Series: "The Good Lord Bird" Net: Showtime Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 4 Time: 9 p.m. Showtime
Series: "Britannia" Net: Epix Premiere Date: Sunday Oct. 4 Time: 9 p.m. Epix
Series: "The Walking Dead: World Beyond" Net: AMC Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 4 Time: 10 p.m. AMC
Series: "Soulmates" Net: AMC Premiere Date: Monday, Oct. 5 Time: 10 p.m. AMC
Series: "Swamp Thing"* Net: The CW Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 6 Time: 8 p.m.
*Broadcast debut of DC Universe series' first season
DC Universe
Series: "Ellen's Game of Games" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 6 Time: 9 p.m. NBC
Series: "Next" Net: Fox Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 6 Time: 9 p.m. Fox
Series: "Devils" Net: The CW Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 7 Time: 8 p.m. The CW
Series: "Coroner" Net: The CW Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 7 Time: 9 p.m. The CW
Series: "Supernatural" Net: The CW Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 8 Time: 8 p.m. The CW
Series: "Connecting..." Net: NBC Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 8 Time: 8 p.m. NBC
Series: "The Outpost" Net: The CW Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 8 Time: 9 p.m. The CW
Series: "The Right Stuff" Net: Disney+ Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 9 Time: N/A Disney+
Series: "The Haunting of Bly Manor" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 9 Time: N/A Netflix
Series: "Fear the Walking Dead" Net: AMC Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 11 Time: 9 p.m. AMC
Series: "The Bachelorette" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 13 Time: 8 p.m. ABC
Series: "Tell Me a Story"* Net: The CW Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 13 Time: 9 p.m.
*Broadcast debut of CBS All Access series' first season
The CW
Series: "The Amazing Race" Net: CBS Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 14 Time: 9 p.m. CBS
Series: "Sistas" Net: BET Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 14 Time: 9 p.m. BET
Series: "Star Trek: Discovery" Net: CBS All Access Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 15 Time: N/A CBS All Access
Series: "Helstrom" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 16 Time: N/A Hulu
Series: "Grand Army" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 16 Time: N/A Netflix
Series: "Shark Tank" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 16 Time: 9 p.m. ABC
Series: "America's Funniest Home Videos" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 18 Time: 7 p.m. ABC
Series: "Supermarket Sweep" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 18 Time: 8 p.m. Getty
Series: "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 18 Time: 9 p.m. ABC
Series: "Card Sharks" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 18 Time: 10 p.m. ABC
Series: "Unsolved Mysteries" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Monday, Oct. 19 Time: N/A Netflix
Series: "The Voice" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Monday, Oct. 19 Time: 8 p.m. NBC
Series: "The Goldbergs" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21 Time: 8 p.m. ABC
Series: "The Conners" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21 Time: 9 p.m. ABC
Series: "black-ish" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21 Time: 9:30 p.m. ABC
Series: "The Queen's Gambit" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 23 Time: N/A Netflix
Series: "The Undoing" Net: HBO Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 25 Time: 9 p.m. HBO
Series: "American Housewife" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 28 Time: 8:30 p.m. ABC
Series: "Superstore" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 29 Time: 8 p.m. NBC
Series: "The Mandalorian" Net: Disney+ Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 30 Time: N/A Disney+
Series: "The Good Doctor" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Monday, Nov. 2 Time: 10 p.m. ABC
Series: "A Teacher" Net: FX on Hulu Premiere Date: Tuesday, Nov. 10 Time: N/A FX on Hulu
Series: "This Is Us" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Tuesday, Nov. 10 Time: 9 p.m. NBC
Series: "Chicago Med" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Wednesday, Nov. 11 Time: 8 p.m. NBC
Series: "Chicago Fire" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Wednesday, Nov. 11 Time: 9 p.m. NBC
Series: "Chicago PD" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Wednesday, Nov. 11 Time: 10 p.m. NBC
Series: "Station 19" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Thursday, Nov. 12 Time: 8 p.m. ABC
Series: "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Thursday, Nov. 12 Time: 9 p.m. NBC
Series: "Grey's Anatomy" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Thursday, Nov. 12 Time: 9 p.m. ABC
Series: "The Blacklist" Net: NBC Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 13 Time: 8 p.m. NBC
Series: "The Crown" Net: Netflix Premiere Date: Sunday, Nov. 15 Time: N/A Netflix
Series: "Big Sky" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Tuesday, Nov. 17 Time: 10 p.m. ABC
Series: "For Life" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Wednesday, Nov. 18 Time: 10 p.m. ABC
Series: "A Million Little Things" Net: ABC Premiere Date: Thursday, Nov. 19 Time: 10 p.m. ABC
Series: "Animaniacs" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 20 Time: N/A Hulu
Series: "The Stand" Net: CBS All Access Premiere Date: Thursday, Dec. 17 Time: N/A CBS All Access
Previous Slide
Next Slide
Here’s when 105 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
Fall has arrived and chances are the season will see everyone still staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.
For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.
Also Read: ‘The Masked Singer’ Pulled Off Its Pandemic Season With Animation, Fan Voting and a Baby Alien
Jennifer Maas
TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • @jmaas421
Tony Maglio
TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio