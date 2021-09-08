‘Dancing With the Stars’ Reveals Season 30 Cast: Matt James, Olivia Jade, Martin Kove, Melora Hardin and More

The full cast of Season 30 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” has finally been revealed, and among the impressive lineup of competitors are former “Bachelor” Matt James and social media influencer Olivia Jade, whose parents Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli were embroiled in the 2019 college admissions scandal.

Here’s the complete list of contestants, which was revealed Wednesday on “Good Morning America”: Jimmie Allen, Mel C, Christine Chiu, Melora Hardin, Olivia Jade, Matt James, Amanda Kloots, Suni Lee, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Kenya Moore, Cody Rigsby, Brian Austin Green, JoJo Siwa and Iman Shumpert.

JoJo Siwa and Suni Lee were announced by ABC earlier this month during a virtual panel for “DWTS” at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour, in a first for the show that usually reveals its entire cast for a season all at once, usually via this “GMA” method. The bigger first that day was that in revealing Siwa, the show said it would have its first-ever same-sex dancing partners in Season 30, with the LGBTQ singer choosing to dance with a female partner.

While you now know the 14 celebs competing on Season 30 of “DWTS,” you’ll have to wait until the premiere episode to find out who they will be paired with from the pro-dancer team.

Tyra Banks returns to her post as host this year, following her debut last year as the replacement for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, and judges for the season include Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and former “DWTS” pro Derek Hough.

James, Jade, Siwa, Lee and the other new “DWTS” contestants begin their journey to win the Mirror Ball trophy when Season 30 premieres Sept. 20 on ABC.

