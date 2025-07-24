‘E! News’ Nightly Broadcast Canceled Ahead of Network’s Move to Versant

The “E! News” nightly broadcast has been canceled ahead of the network’s move to Versant, TheWrap has learned.

The decision comes as part of E!’s efforts to lean more into a pop culture news destination that will take place across several platforms, including E! News digital and the network’s social platforms, an individual familiar with the matter told TheWrap.

“E! News,” the network’s long-running half-hour program, which launched in 1991, will continue to air at 11:30 p.m. through Sept. 25.

They added that due to a high demand for breaking news with the E! audience, the 11 p.m. time slot no longer delivers fans with real-time coverage of pop culture news throughout the day. Additionally, some E! News linear correspondents will move over to Versant, though there have been no confirmed decision as of yet.

Justin Sylvester and Keltie Knight are the current hosts of the show, during which they discuss the latest in music, film, TV, fashion and all other sectors of entertainment.

Tonight’s episode of “E! News” will be a repeat but new episodes will air next week.

The digital brand’s programming slate includes “E! News’ The Rundown” on Snapchat, “Hot Goss” on Instagram and “RE!CAP” on YouTube.

Other programs on the E! Network like “Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind” and “Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour” will continue to air. The network also still has upcoming show “Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane” and “E!’s Dirty Rotten Scandals” scheduled to premiere.