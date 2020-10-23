Ratings: Fox Tops Thursday in Key Demo With Giants-Eagles Football vs Divided-Up Debate

NBC and ABC tied for second with their debate coverage, ABC had the night’s largest audience

Just like the first Trump vs. Biden debate, ABC topped the second (and final) one in total viewers. Thursday’s Trump-Biden 2 was viewed less on the over-the-air channels than the first — even if you back out Fox, which aired football last night. You can read more about the debate ratings here .

Fox scored a Thursday night win in TV ratings thanks to the New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles game it aired opposite its Bi4 competition’s coverage of the final 2020 presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden, according to the earliest-available broadcast ratings.

Fox was first in ratings with a 2.1 rating/10 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 7 million, according to preliminary numbers.

NBC and ABC tied for second in ratings, each with a 1.6/8. ABC was first in total viewers with 7.6 million, NBC was third with 6.8 million

CBS was fourth in ratings with a 1.0/5 and in viewers with 4.5 million.

Univision was fifth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.2 million.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 1.1 million viewers.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in viewers with 694,000.

