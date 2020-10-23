Ratings: Fox Tops Thursday in Key Demo With Giants-Eagles Football vs Divided-Up Debate

NBC and ABC tied for second with their debate coverage, ABC had the night’s largest audience
Fox scored a Thursday night win in TV ratings thanks to the New York Giants-Philadelphia Eagles game it aired opposite its Bi4 competition’s coverage of the final 2020 presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden, according to the earliest-available broadcast ratings.
Just like the first Trump vs. Biden debate, ABC topped the second (and final) one in total viewers. Thursday’s Trump-Biden 2 was viewed less on the over-the-air channels than the first — even if you back out Fox, which aired football last night. You can read more about the debate ratings here.
Jennifer Maas
TV Reporter • jennifer.maas@thewrap.com • @jmaas421